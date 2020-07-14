United States President Donald Trump has announced he signed an order ending Hong Kong's special status as his government takes increasingly aggressive steps against China.

Three-way international controversy

In a press conference at the White House, Trump told reporters that the US will now be treating Hong Kong the same way it treats mainland China, as reported by BBC.

The US president noted he also signed bipartisan legislation that would impose sanctions on Chinese officials who attempt to undermine the political freedom of citizens in Hong Kong.

The city was previously handed back by the British colony over to China's control but retained most of its autonomy from the mainland. The majority of Hong Kong's citizens; however, fear the new security law Beijing passed would negate the special status the city has had since 1984.

In the Rose Garden conference, Trump revealed the executive order he signed would end the preferential treatment of Hong Kong by the US.

Trump, who previously said in May that his administration would be reeling back from giving the city's special status, noted the order would stop special privileges and economical treatment and stop the export of sensitive technologies to Hong Kong.

The president also announced he signed the Hong Kong Autonomy Act, which the Congress unanimously passed last month.

Trump told reporters the legislation would allow his administration to use powerful tools to prosecute individuals and make them accountable for their actions, which undermine Hong Kong's political freedom and autonomy.

According to USA Today, Trump also criticized China during the conference stating that Beijing was responsible for hiding valuable information about the coronavirus pandemic before it publicly announced it to the whole world.

Alleged coronavirus cover-up

In a statement, Trump accused China of being fully responsible for the surge of coronavirus infections around the world and alleged that the Asian nation was intent on releasing it internationally.

Trump said Beijing would have been able to quickly stop the virus in its tracks when it was found in Wuhan, the so-called origin of the COVID-19 virus, but failed to do so.

The US president noted that the trade deal between the US and China that was announced in January would still continue despite China's falling short of the agreed number of US goods and the US government placing sanctions on Chinese goods worth billions of dollars.

The order to end Hong Kong's special status with the US would adversely affect both China and the US as the city is America's largest source of bilateral goods trade surplus in 2019 that recorded more than $26 billion, as reported by The Guardian.

Chinese companies would be encouraged to locate a new location to export their goods, as Hong Kong's port and logistics businesses would be adversely affected by the end of the special treatment.

The city is also a popular destination for US legal and accounting businesses due to its low tax rates, strategic geographic location, and currency advantages, said one business consultant. It also houses more than 1,300 US firm offices.

