New transcripts from body camera footage during George Floyd's arrest reveal the black man was terrified in the encounter with police as he stated he was previously shot.

One of the police officers involved in the case, Thomas Lane, is coming forward with details of the incident in an attempt to dismiss charges against him.

New information on George Floyd's death

According to TMZ, the transcripts were those of two officers involved, Lane and his co-defendant, J.Alexander Kueng. The footage showed Floyd in apparent discomfort when Lane approached him. The officer briefly drew his weapon when Floyd reached for something but quickly holstered it when the black man showed his hands.

In the video, Floyd is heard apologizing to the officer and revealing that he was previously similarly shot by a firearm to the encounter by a different officer.

Lane proceeded to question the woman who was with Floyd inside their car of the black man's uneasiness and unusual behavior to which the woman replied: "because he's been shot before."

Kueng's body cam transcripts showed he assisted Floyd from his car to the street across to sit down. The black man is heard giving his thanks to the officer and handing him his identification card.

The officer notified Floyd they were going to detain him on suspicion of using a fake bill. Later on, Lane and Kueng attempted to place Floyd inside their official vehicle who resisted due to being claustrophobic. The resistance led the officers to bring the black man on the ground at which point officer Derek Chauvin got involved.

While the police officers were restraining Floyd on the ground, Lane intervened and asked to move the black man to his side, suggesting he could potentially receive medical injuries, as reported by CNN.

Chauvin, however, refused his subordinate's proposal and stated they would keep Floyd right where he was, as written in the transcript.

A subordinate's plea

The motion wrote that Lane attempted to get Floyd to his side twice but was shot down by Chauvin, a training officer and 20-year police veteran who denied Lane's requests, saying they would wait until the ambulance arrived to move the black man.

Chauvin reassured Lane that Floyd was in stable condition and Lane did not see any form of visible intentional act to harm the black man from his superior officer.

While pinned to the ground, Floyd is heard making final pleas to the officers to tell his kids how much he loved them. Chauvin quickly replies by stating the black man was speaking plenty as Floyd expressed his love for his mother. The officer then proceeds to order the black man to quiet down, as reported by USA Today.

Floyd's iconic statement "I can't breathe," was met with a reply by Chauvin who stated, "Then stop talking, stop yelling, it takes a heck of a lot of oxygen to talk."

Lane suggested the officer put Floyd on his side as he was worried the black man was on something after he saw his eyes shake. Chauvin denied the requests and told his subordinate it was the ambulance's job to assist medically.

