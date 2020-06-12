The famous coffee shop chain Starbucks changed its policy about wearing Black Lives Matter memorabilia at work. The company was in hot waters due to its issued memo banning all of its employees from wearing anything related to Black Lives Matter while at work because it may amplify divisiveness.

However, in a recent statement, they said that workers may wear own items expressing support to the movement. Instead of requiring them to wear items from their Black Partner, it will be voluntary.

We are listening, and appreciate our network of partners, community members, and civil rights leaders who help guide us on our journey to understand the role that Starbucks can play, and to show up in a positive way for our communities. https://t.co/6VplCCshno — Kevin Johnson (@Kevin_Johnson) June 12, 2020

Staying neutral?

On June 1, Starbucks tweeted its support for the Black Lives Matter movement, which has been in full force since the death of George Floyd on May 25.

The company tweeted that they stand in solidarity with their black partners, customers, and the black community.

However, an internal bulletin obtained by the entertainment site Buzzfeed shows that the managers of Starbucks in the United States relayed requests from the employees about wearing items that support the Black Lives Matter movement, but the requests were denied by the headquarters.

The memo quoted the company's dress code policy and stated that partners can only wear pins or buttons that are issued to the partner by Starbucks for advertising or special recognition of an event or promotion that is sponsored by Starbucks.

The memo added that partners are not allowed to wear pins or buttons that advocate religions, political or personal issues. The memo also referred to the remarks made by the company's vice president, Zing Shaw, and stated that the Black Lives Matter items do not adhere to their current dress code policy.

Shaw explains that there are agitators who misconstrue the principles of the Black Lives Matter movement and it can intentionally re-purpose them to amplify divisiveness.

Instead of Black Lives Matter memorabilia, the company told the employees that they could instead support the black partners of Starbucks by wearing the "Black Partner Network's 'Keep It Brewing' T-Shirt."

Also Read: Wisconsin Gym Post Offensive "I Can't Breathe" Workout

A spokesperson of Starbucks told Buzzfeed that the company is dedicated to helping end systemic racism but the company's dress code policy should stay in place because it is necessary for the chain to create a welcoming and safe environment for both the staff and their customers.

The spokesperson added that they respect all of their partners' beliefs and opinions and encourage everyone to bring their whole selves to work while following the dress code policy.

However, the response of Starbucks regarding the Black Lives Matter movement sparked a backlash on social media, with thousands of people calling for a boycott.

The arrest of black men at Starbucks

This is not the first time that the company was criticized with their stance on race. In 2018, two black men were arrested at a Starbucks branch in Philadelphia after the manager called on 911.

The men were waiting for a friend and one of them asked the employee if he could use the bathroom, the employee decline and said the bathroom is for customers only.

The manager of the branch called the police after the two men refused to leave the branch, both repeatedly said they were waiting for someone and will order once their friend arrives.

The police took them to the station but were not charged with any crime, and the arrest immediately went viral. Many believed that it was a racial issue because many of the white customers were sitting on tables but have not ordered anything too yet they were not reprimanded.

The company as since apologized for the incident and all the employees nationwide went under racial bias training.

Related Article: 64-Year-Old Woman Arrested for Blocking Protesters, Spitting on Black Man's Face

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.