Numerous people have taken to Twitter with claims that Glee lead actress Lea Michele was unpleasant to work with.

The theater singer and actress has made an apology for being difficult while taping the musical TV series after a co-star alleged that Michele made her work a "living hell."

Michele released a statement remarking that she did not recollect any incident or looked down on anyone by their background, blaming her privilege and naivety, reported The Associated Press.

Adding to the co-stars claiming that Michele is a "nightmare" to work alongside, 30-year-old Gerard Canonico, who had the role of understudy in the Broadway play "Spring Awakening" starring Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele, he criticized Michele for having an attitude making him and other co-actors feel that do not belong.

Meanwhile, Heather Morris, a fellow Glee co-actress, confirmed reports of Michele's alleged unpleasant behavior. She enacted a cheerleader named Brittany S. Pierce on creator Ryan Murphy's TV series and affirmed this week that Michele was "very" unpleasant on the set.

Self-care expert and another former understudy Elizabeth Aldrich disclosed her time alongside Michele on the musical "Ragtime" during the late 90s. She said that she had a fearful time with her, who was only 12 at that point, as reported by Daily Mail.

She divulged, "She was absolutely awful to me and ensemble."

Other than Michele, other "bad actors" involved in "Glee" were called out by its consulting producer after the actress was exposed for her unhealthy behavior.

Marti Noxon tweeted then appeared to have deleted her commentary on the issue.

"Re: @LeaMichele. Hey, I'm all for calling out bad behavior and even for some schadenfreude when that behavior is punished. That said, on GLEE there were LOTS of bad actors. Who were NOT women," she tweeted.

On May 29, old wounds were felt again. Samantha Ware, who played the role of female Warbler-turned-New Directioner Jane, responded to Michele's tweet in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, "LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISION GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET. I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD "SHIT IN MY WIG!" AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD..."

MSN reported that other actors and actresses chimed in, also denouncing Michele's treatment of her co-stars, eventually making headlines.

Claims went from racial discrimination to other forms of bullying and savagery regarding the heavily pregnant actress.

This was supported by Amber Riley and Imia Edwards also did not tolerate the Rachel Berry actress' disrespectful behavior.

Michele then issued a long-winded statement on Instagram early Wednesday that addressed some of their allegations.

She acknowledged that her treatment hurt other people due to either her privileged position and outlook that caused her to be deemed as inappropriate or her naivety and being difficult, she apologizes for her attitude and the pain it inflicted.

