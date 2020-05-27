A seven-year-old Californian girl was found dead at a home in north Stockton as stated by authorities.

On Saturday, at about 4:45 in the morning, authorities of the Stockton Police Department responded to a residence in the 1300 block of Candlewood Way to perform a welfare check on a child.

Deputies on the scene found the unresponsive body of Billie Williams. Medics came to the scene but declared Billie dead.

Billey Williams, the 30-year-old father of Billie, was captured by the authority as a suspect of the crime and taken to San Joaquin County Jail.

According to People, the police department stated that the exact cause of the girl's death is still unknown but they presume that she was severely abused.

Joe Silva, Stockton police spokesman officer, said that five other children, who were at the same house during the welfare check conducted by authorities, were taken into protective custody by Child Protective Services.

According to online jail records, Williams is being arrested without bail and is scheduled to be in a court trial on Tuesday at 1:30 pm in Stockton.

Williams was charged with assault on a child under his care or custody with great bodily injury willful cruelty to a child resulting in death or injury, felony murder, and misdemeanor charge of the battery.

CBS13 also reported that the person who contacted the authorities was still unknown, but Billie's stepmother and five other children were all inside the house when the girl's dead body was discovered by the authorities.

Silva uttered that the case is still an active investigation and, although both Billie's birth mother and stepmother have spoken to the investigators, neither of them has been arrested.

Jelessa Davidson, Billie's aunt, said that they all failed, the teachers, CPS workers, and their family members failed Billie.

On Sunday night, dozens of the little girl's closest friends and devastated family members came together to a vigil. They shared laughter and tears as they gathered and cherished her memories.

Balloons, candles, stuffed toys, flowers, and photos were rendered in front of the house where her dead body was found to help memorialize her.

Deanthony Reaves, Billie's cousin, said in an interview that Billie did not deserve what she has gone through and wanted people to remember her as a sweet young girl who's loving and caring as well. He believes that Billey is definitely in a better place now, though the incident saddened everyone.

In a report by Fox, Carolyn Bryant, Billie's grandmother, said that what her family wants is justice for the little girl's death and that Billie will be missed by their family so deeply since they can no longer hug her and what's left is her memories. Bryant added that little Billie was robbed of her life and innocence and that she cannot find words but a pain at the moment.

Some of the victim's family members have voiced out their incredulity that Billey could have committed such crime. One of his siblings claimed that he is a very sweet person.

Billie's family is waiting for answers as authorities further investigate the incident.

