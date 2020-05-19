After almost 2 years of being an item, Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson recently declared that they have broken up. Benson was then spotted out with rapper G-Eazy weeks following the breakup.

The "Pretty Little Liars" actress and the rapper appeared to be kissing on Thursday in Los Angeles. The music star, with real name Gerald Earl Gillum, appears to have become Benson's newfound inspiration, as she was seemingly in high spirits while ordering take-out food with the rapper.

Benson and G-Eazy are enjoying a fling at the moment, according to a source. "It feels like just a fling for now. She's getting over a breakup."

However, Delevingne has now defended her ex-girlfriend in her Instagram story and affirmed that there is no bad blood between them.

The English model, 27, called out for people to lay off the 30-year-old, "It's more important now than ever to spread love not hate." She was referring to the COVID-19 pandemic on this. "To everybody hating on Ashley Benson, please stop."

Eagle-eyed online sleuths had the time to dig into the actress and music artist's history and they have produced an interesting association. Last month, the pair had collaborated on a cover of "Creep" by Radiohead. Benson had also been liking several of G-Eazy's Instagram posts since January.

Delevingne added, "You don't know the truth, only her and I do and that's exactly how it should be."

A video was published by the "Daily Mail" of the rumored new couple locking lips in Benson's car on Thursday.

It was cited that Delevingne and Benson had experienced drama on both sides in the course of their two-year relationship.

According to a source, "Cara and Ashley always had their ups and downs before but it's over now. Their relationship just ran its course."

On the same day that the aforementioned video was released, the "Spring Breakers" actress liked a fan account's post regarding her rumored romance with G-Eazy.

"You can't say they are dating just because of a like and some comments. Can't Ashley have friends now? STOP SAYING ASHLEY CHEATED! OR EVEN CARA! They just need friends right now more than ever," a fan account behind the username @iloveabcd20 captioned the post.

Back in June 2019, Delevingne and Benson confirmed their romance one year after they started dating with a steamy post on Instagram.

On the reason behind why they divulged their relationship publicly, Delevingne cited the Stonewall Riots' 50th anniversary and that it was the 1st anniversary of their romance.



In acknowledgment, Benson reposted Delevingne's story on her Instagram account, tagging Delevingne affixed with a red heart emoji.

Delevingne and Benson were first captured in public kissing at an airport in August 2018.

The kiss video of the new rumored couple was released after they were captured at a grocery store together.

