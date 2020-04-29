Supplements are consumed to provide added nutrition to the body. While a balanced diet is rich in nutrition, it may miss out on certain essential micronutrients that are necessary to keep us healthy and boost immunity. Hence, there is a dire need to have supplements regularly. These are as essential for dogs as these are for human beings.

Among other kinds of supplements, dogs must essentially be given hip and joint supplements. This is because these are sensitive areas that require special attention and care. They can be kept intact only when dogs consume supplements in addition to taking other precautions.

In case you feel your dog is hale and hearty and does not require these supplements, we strongly recommend you to go through this piece of writing. This article gives a detailed account of the top benefits of hip and joint supplements for dogs.

Heal Joint Injuries

One of the causes of joint pain is joint injury. Dogs are most active during their initial years. They jump high, run around and enjoy several kinds of playful activities. While all this seems great, it also makes them prone to accidents and injuries. As masters, we provide the best possible treatment to cure our pet's injury. Nevertheless, at times these injuries do not heal completely and lead to joint pain as the dogs grow older. This situation can, however, be averted if we provide them regular dose of joint supplements.

Strengthen Joints

The ingredients present in joint supplements help in strengthening the joints. Glucosamine, that forms an essential part of joint supplements, helps in stimulating joint cartilage thereby maintaining joint health. It does so by increasing the production of collagen in cartilage. Likewise, another ingredients namely chondroitin, reduces the chances of damage to cartilage by fighting against white blood cell enzymes.

Most of the supplements also include perna canaliculus which is known for its anti-inflammatory properties. It is also rich in minerals, enzymes and amino acids that are essential for maintaining joint health and relieving joint stiffness.

When combined together, these ingredients promote overall joint health and also provide relief from joint stress.

Get Added Nutrition

Joint supplements are also rich in vitamins and omega 3 fatty acids. These micronutrients help in digestion and boost overall health and immunity. Hence, regular consumption of these supplements does not just reduce the possibility of developing hip and joint pain but also bars the chances of incurring various other serious health conditions.

Ensure Speedy Recovery

Joint supplements, when taken regularly, also aid in recovering from hip and join pain. This means they act as a preventive measure as well as possible cure. It has been observed that consuming these supplements, in addition to the prescribed medicines, helps in speeding up the recovery process.

So, we see how joint supplements help in keeping the dogs fit and healthy. Regular intake of these supplements can go a long way in strengthening their joints. These supplements are readily available in the market. Complete information about their dosage is provided on the packet. You may follow the same or consult your vet to ensure appropriate dose based on your dog's breed, age and condition.





