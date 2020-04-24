Disinfectant mats mitigate the spread of harmful microorganisms and bacteria transferred on the sole of the shoe. It is a quick and tidy way to sanitize your shoes upon entering your home.

It is suggested to weekly rinse, dry, and refill disinfectant mats and are not recommended to cleanse with chlorine-based disinfectants.

Also, a disinfectant mat is an alleviating hygiene solution for places wherein there is a bustling movement of people. Decreasing contamination at its source with a disinfection mat is the most suitable way to reduce the risk of infecting a disease-sensitive property facility.

Here are our recommended disinfectant mats:

1. Front Door Mat Large Outdoor Indoor Entrance Doormat

Looking for a doormat for both your indoor and outdoor?

The long-lasting doormat is a product made by Alamere, an acclaimed and popular brand globally for manufacturing good quality doormats.

There have been attractive reviews on its quality from its running users in the market.

The design of the doormat enhances the appearance of the entrance of your house. It is waterproof and dries after a short time. It is also very lightweight that makes it easy to wash and shake out.

2. Apache Mills Masterpiece Aberdeen Doormat

This beautifully designed doormat has a nice texture. It was made as an outdoor floor mat and not made for indoor use.

Made of recycled rubber from old tires, the welcome mat's fibers are concentrated together and can trap dirt and mud well.

The product is durable meaning it is difficult to be damaged even after being exposed to rain and snow. It will be a long time before the need to replace it.

3. SlipToGrip Jumbo Indoor Door Mat



This universal indoor mat has a special plaid design that enhances your decor to look superb and elegant. It is also paired with an anti-slip.

The XL size doormat measures 42-inches by 35-inches. Notable features are its quality of being slippery and cushioned. The mat is also moisture-resistant and waterproof.

The cleaning procedure is simple because the soft Polypropylene-fiber material only needs water spraying to be cleaned.

4. Reversible Mats 119127 Outdoor Patio

If you want a unique doormat, this product made by Reversible Mats is for you.

The brand is known globally with their doormat in a high-rank position.

The outdoor mat was made for the home patio or garden, afternoons in the park, creating your RV outdoor space, or days at the beach.

It is easily foldable for storage in the carrying bag that comes with the product. Coated with UV protection, it withstands sun damage and fading.

