After raging the South, strong winds have shifted to the Eastern Coast bringing along with it destructive tornadoes and floods. As of this writing, there are no reports yet about injuries and fatalities caused by the storm in these areas.

The Weather Channel reports that about 39 tornadoes hit different states with the possibility of thunderstorms in northern Florida and parts of Mid-Atlantic and northeast areas on Monday afternoon or evening.

A tornado watch was released for Monday afternoon to warn residents in the affected areas including Washington, D.C., Baltimore and Philadelphia metro areas.

"A few thousand feet off the ground, the winds will be hurricane force. We are going to have some concerns about power outages and downed trees. With so many people working remotely, that is going to be a concern, " said Andrew Orrison, a meteorologist at the U.S. Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Marland.

Over 25 million residents are affected by the tornado watch. These people experience massive brownouts wherein most of them do not have access to generators.

Prior to the storm's arrival in the East, it has taken away 20 lives from the South. There were 11 dead people in Mississippi, a whole six more died in northwest Georgia. Aside from that, three other bodies were recovered from the rubles of broken houses in Arkansas, South Carolina, and North Carolina.

To recall, at least 13 tornadoes caused damages to about 300 homes and properties in Mississippi and Louisiana. Over 60,000 people were without power in the said areas.

