The Africa lockdown did not go so well with the curfews enacted to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Now pockets of violence have erupted and prevention of further occurrences has placed security forces on high alert. There was a footage showing officers hitting protesters as they attempt to bring control.

Many African states attempt to impose lockdowns as peaceably as they can, but shutting access to major cities has caused furors and violence as measures were enforced. Containing the viral contagions progression at an early part is crucial. Similar to what happened in Europe, it made many uneasy and appalled. Last Saturday, the contagion was expected to rise above the 4,000-mark which is not good.

Abuse of power is feared by many

Many are afraid of the consequent abuses by officials. Chaos was at full swing when the South African government declared the lockdown on Friday. The homeless people of Johannesburg were harshly treated by police as they were struck by batons. Some of them were shot with rubber bullets to keep them pacified, about 50 people were arrested as trouble broke out in several locales.

A worker's hostel was raided in an Alexandra Township to demonstrate that the lockdown should be strictly upheld. This was carried out on Saturday by the South African military to show that it means business and what will happen to anyone who defy the lockdown.

In Rwanda, it is the first sub-Saharan state to enforce a lockdown. Although the lockdown has just started, two civilians were already shot dead, however, the police denied shooting them. The suspects were attempting to harm an officer when they were hailed to stop.

Elsewhere in Zimbabwe, the police were cited by human rights groups when imposing lockdowns severely. Zimbabwe has only few COVID-19 cases but the country cannot handle it. Even few cases will bust the country's healthcare, thus, they implemented a three-week lockdown starting Monday.

Also read: Spain Lockdown Shut Down Stores, Gatherings To Prevent COVID-19 Cases Increase

The violent use of force to impose these lockdowns were noticed by the Amnesty International Kenya and 19 other human rights groups who are concerned about this issue. They added, "We continue to receive testimonies from victims, eyewitnesses and video footage showing police gleefully assaulting members of the public in other parts of the country."

In the port of Mombasa, people are trying to get to the ferry were hundreds are trying to beat the midnight curfew, causing a huge commotion that prompted the deployment of tear gas. This made people retch, vomit, touch eyes, and spat- all actions that may spread the COVID-19 disease.

There are also reports of police trying to scare health workers from rendering assistance after the curfew.

In response to the criticism, the Kenyan Interior ministry on Saturday said that the strictly imposed curfew is to guard against a threat to public health. They further added that breaking it is irresponsible and places others in harm's way.

The Law Society of Kenya will challenge the curfew in court since it is unconstitutional and abused by the authorities, said to President Nelson Havi. He also added that the actions of the police can actually spread coronavirus.

Related article: Coronavirus Outbreak Second Wave? Recovered Wuhan Patients Testing Positive Again