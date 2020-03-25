Residents of New Jersey are seeking for immersed coronavirus testing. Hence, they opened the state's two drive-thru testing centers on Monday with one site reaching capacity before it was operational, as testing across the U.S. is hampered by a lack of medical supplies.

The police and state officials said that Bergen Community College in Paramus has stopped accomodating patients for the day from 7:30 a.m., 30 minutes before they opened. According to Governor Phil Murphy, the state's hardest-hit area opened on Friday which is in Bergen County, the open testing center has the capacity to manage 2,500 tests a week.

PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, Central New Jersey is the second drive-thru site that opened on Monday and saw large numbers of people lining up for a test. The Asbury Park Press reported that the facility began turning residents away, a half-hour after opening at 8 a.m.

The sites are open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., or while the medical supplies last, seven days a week. Hudson Regional Hospital in Secaucus will open a new site on Tuesday. Only residents of the state who have symptoms are qualified for a test.

Murphy said on Monday, that the coronavirus cases in New Jersey rose up by 935, bringing the state total to 2.844, adding that sever more died from the coronavirus.

He wrote on his Twitter post, "This increase is not a surprise - as we begin a more rigorous collection statewide, we're getting a clearer and better sense of how far coronavirus has already spread."

There are more than 30 states had drive-thru sites that appeared in different locations - parking lots, state parks, and universities and next to medical centers. The sites have tents and traffic cones around it. The medical staff wears protective smocks, masks, and gloves while taking nose and throat swabs from people sitting inside their cars or helping them to go inside for the test.

Several centers in New York state opened last week, but a shortage of medical supplies has led to testing only those who have severe symptoms

One of the certain states that are leaving it to the exclusive sectors to open test locations in North Carolina, while the state health department in Rhode Island is working in with the help of health care organizations.

Colorado, New Mexico, Louisiana, North Carolina, Utah, Virginia, and Florida had to shut down their drive-thru sites because of medical supply shortage and testing kits. The only site in Las Vegas was closed because they didn't have enough workers.

Followed by the doctor's order and even with visible symptoms, many people still waited for hours or days for the test.

The U.S. outweigh 41,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 485 death tolls on Monday.

