A lawsuit was recently filed by none other than Attorney Matthew Moore, of Boca Raton, Florida's The Berman Law Group. Has put his issue to court in regards to the People's Republic of China for causing such a global pandemic.

What Does the Lawsuit Claim China Has Done

The lawsuit in question claims that China's failure to report and quickly contain the virus as well as disclose the number of cases has created "especially a giant Petri dish" in the region that is Wuhan which sparked the global pandemic.

"The PRC and the other defendants knew that COVID-19 was dangerous and capable of causing a pandemic, yet slowly acted, proverbially put their head in the sand, and/or covered it up for their own economic self-interest," the complaint says. "The defendants' conduct has caused and will continue to cause personal injuries and deaths, as well as other damages."

Not just China was targeted but also Chinese health and emergency departments, the Hubei province and the city of Wuhan which is ground zero for the coronavirus pandemic.

The Plaintiffs Along with Moore

The plaintiffs who stepped up to submit the case where four Florida residents and a training center for baseball players in Boca Raton. None of the plaintiffs, however, has any signs and symptoms of the deadly coronavirus, Moore has stated that besides "psychological trauma" he might also add "with more physical injuries" among the list.

Moore Had This to Say Regarding His Class-Action Lawsuit

"The exponential rise in cases, even reaching people like Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, and a professional basketball Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz, as of March 11, demonstrates that COVID-19 spreads easily and rapidly," Moore's lawsuit says. "Businesses are suffering because of both disruptions to their supply chains and a scarcity of patrons and customers. The public is in a panic, wiping out stocks of toilet paper, hand sanitizers, face masks, and other items."

The lawsuit like many others in recent times has its own theory of the COVID-19 has spread globally so quickly and this is just one example of those cases. Moore said that either the lab allowed COVID-19 to escape from its facility because of its "lax controls." or that they allowed its researchers to sell the lab animals to the marketplace, "as researchers have been known to do in China, instead of cremating them as PRC law requires."

"This lab deals with coronavirus and, if they released it, then, yes, they're responsible,"

"By Jan. 1, there were eight doctors and scientists in Wuhan who wanted to tell the world and they were muzzled. On Jan. 3, they knew there was easy human-to-human transmission, yet they kept telling their own people there's nothing to worry about. By Jan. 9, they knew this was a lethal issue."

He also added: "These are things if they had taken measures earlier, when they knew what was going on, maybe we wouldn't have a pandemic."

The lawsuit includes millions of people and businesses with "injury, damage, and loss related to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus," which also includes "discernible physical manifestations and injuries of trauma from the negligent conduct, including, but not limited, to physical pains, headaches, anxiety, and insomnia."

Reporters asked Moore about the number of damages, Moore's quick reply was "If you start talking about numbers of what could happen in the United States, it gets into a number that sounds fanciful. It could easily be in the billions."