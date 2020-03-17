A woman has provoked the ire of social media for an alleged "coronavirus challenge" video.

Ava Louise, a twice-Dr. Phil guest, the famous U.S. TV psychologist, has been trending nowadays for a bizarre stunt that is getting her infamous during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

With 19,000 TikTok followers and about 150,000 Instagram followers. Louise took to Twitter and posted the video on March 14.

With love and seating emojis, she tweeted, "Please RT this so people can know how to properly be sanitary on the airplane."

The video of the alleged challenge was initially shared on TikTok.

TikTok is a video sharing platform often hitting the headlines for its dangerous challenges among young people. The users often come up with death-defying stunts that persuade others to emulate in order to gain views and followers.

Louise, a 22-year-old social media influencer from Miami, has been condemned after uploading footage of herself licking a toilet seat in her coronavirus challenge.

She was inside an airplane's bathroom when attempting to kick off the TikTok trend.

Netizens immediately called her antics during the deadly outbreak, including American political commentator Meghan McCain, the daughter of late senator John McCain. She demanded the social media star be arrested.

COVID-19 is responsible for 68 fatalities and at least 3,700 positive cases in the U.S. alone.

The labeled stunt "coronavirus challenge" is seemingly not a successful social media challenge as others are not participating in.

She reportedly did the stunt because she did not want the coronavirus to get more attention than her. This prompted disgust on Twitter that she would do such a thing just for the attention.

"The whites are at it again," said a user. Another said sarcastically that it was a classy act.

The original TikTok version has been removed, but the 6-second video can be found on her Twitter profile.

While health experts have requested the public to maintain personal hygiene to prevent the transmission of the virus, the woman from New Jersey did exactly the opposite.

McCain wrote in her retweet, "Put her a-- in jail!"

One user reacted similarly, tweeting she should be arrested for encouraging people to contract the disease.

A user suggested for Twitter to flag the site of the tweeter and put her in the "Time Out Chair" for a while.

Louise poster on Instagram that her antics have caused her account to be suspended from TikTok.

The influencer confirmed that she did the coronavirus challenge for "clout" and that her actions were no worse than "eating a dude's a--."

According to her, she cannot contract the coronavirus. "Just like the gays, rich blonde b-- are IMMUNE."

"OK so now that you're all on my page -- racism is bad," Louise tweeted. "Gay people are good. Transphobia is grosser than me licking a toilet. Good day."

She uploaded another video explaining the reason behind her licking the toilet seat. "I licked the f--king toilet seat and started the alleged Coronavirus challenge. Well, guess what, I don't regret it. I am not sorry. I will never apologise for what I have done. You are also f--king stupid."

