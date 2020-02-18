Two large homes were plunged into the Tennessee River by a landslide over the weekend as seen on a video uploaded by Hardin County Department's Facebook page.

There were no reported casualties in the said landslide happened just north of Savannah, Tennessee and sent 60 feet down an embankment along Glendale Road.

One of the two houses that collapsed made cracking and snapping sounds; and also showed sparks of electricity as it plummeted into the river.

Fortunately, according to rescuers, one of the homes was already unoccupied after the homeowners evacuated ahead of time, but the other home was still occupied when the threat of the impending landslide happened.

Per Fox, amid the first hour of evacuation one of the two homes had collapsed into the river Saturday night, while the other two-storey house followed suit mid-morning on Sunday.

The names of the homeowners are yet to be announced by the fire department.

On the other hand, the department also shared photos showing a large section of Chalk Bluff riverfront, which has dropped into the river, leaving behind a mess of debris. The aftermath of the landslide left the contents of the homes spread on the hillside.

The landslide came after the county's fire department warned that the river already reached flood stage after days of heavy rainfall across the Southeast of the United States. The continuous rain has been blamed for a series of land, rock and mudslides across North Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia.

According to Melvin Martin, Emergency Management Director of Hardin County, the residents of the houses were to salvage some of their personal belongings but most of their things were lost along with their house. He further added that the residents are currently staying over in some of their friends' houses.

Moreover, he said that this is not the first time that a landslide happened along Chalk Bluff. He said that approximately eight years ago, a smaller landslide happened due to the river flooding and heavy rains.

While there is already an eight-inch drop in the water level of the Tennessee River, officials say that more damage along Glendale road is to be expected since the landslide is still actively sliding down the side of the hill. They also advised that the road is gonna be closed permanently until a solution or fix has been found.

In addition, the County's Facebook Page also share photos of the cracks along Glendale road which resulted from the continuous sliding of land in Chalk Bluff. Watch a vide of the landslide here:

