Even if the Nintendo Wii U did not pan out as expected, there are still lots of great games that deserve publishing none the less. The platform may not have gotten critical acclaim, but some of its great games are getting a new lease on life. Platinum Games is adding its superhero game "Wonderful 101," in addition to the already released Tokyo Mirage Sessions.

Platinum Games is known for their exciting and fast-paced game titles like "Bayonetta," "Vanquish," and "Astral Chain." Most of these games are supported by hardcore fans, not bestsellers. For "The Wonderful 101," it had unity action that featured coop play to do touchscreen attacks. This type of play made the game fun for multiple players.

The game had an inventive approach and optimized the console's hardware, but did not get many sales as expected. With Platinum, games attempt to port the game to modern consoles, via a Kickstarter campaign. It reached the funding goal in less than 60 minutes. This project has been in the making for quite some time now.

It was bad that "The Wonderful 101" did not get picked up with enough interest. Nintendo gave the go signal to let in on Switch and other consoles. Platinum Games is a developer and it does not publish by crowdfunding. Hence, they get access to more funds to do that.

With Nintendo's approval and support in giving the licensing rights, this gave a rare chance for a developer to port "The Wonderful 101" into many systems. So, despite Nintendo's losses on Wii U, their games get a second life with Platinum that can do anything with it. Kamiya's confidence in the games is why it there is getting crowdfunding for this project.

Reaching 50,000 $ is the goal set by Platinum games that want to have the games released on April 2020. Earning the fund will be the go-ahead to get things rolling, with work on the game nearing completion. Next up, is steam port of the game when it reaches 250,000 $, another is 500,000 $ to be on the Playstation 4.

There will be quite some work with "The Wonderful 101," tweaking it for systems with no dual-screen layout. Kamiya said using the Switch touchscreen in handheld, but the UI can use a single screen. For the PS4 which will use touch controls on the controller touchpad. All these updates on the multiport function of the Wonderful 101, will not be a detriment to the game on never and multiple platforms.

A new version of the game will be ported straight with no-fuss, even with some minor and technical adjustments on it done. The developer cited some small changes, making it user-friendly for modern platforms.

Crucial to the Kickstarter campaign is the "The Wonderful 101," that is on Nintendo Switch that goes for 3,900 yen that will ship on April. Another option is 4,400 yen, and the sets come with freebies depending on the tier.

"The Wonderful 101" is one of those games from the Nintendo Wii U, that is unique in the Platinum library. Overall, getting their hand on a game that will be noticed by players is a boost for them.