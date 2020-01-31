Politics - like any other field or business - is based mainly on connections and self-interest; only difference is: it's more ruthless. If a person wants to climb the mountain of politics to get where he wants, he first need the blessing and endorsement of those in power and to get that is no easy task; you need to demonstrate a high level of loyalty. Once you get that, you can start your journey.

You may be wondering: who's on the top of the pyramid in politics? The president? The senate?

No, they are the people who decide who's going to be president and who's going to be in the senate! So who are these people? Well, nobody knows for sure.

After you get higher and higher in politics, naturally you gain more influence and power but the eyes of the bosses also follow you more carefully so you can't fail in a task that has been given to you or fail to show appreciation.

Even if you reach so high in the world of politics that you're a good candidate to be president of the United States, you need to remember that power is a gift that has been given to you so it also can be taken away from you at any moment.

The bosses may need you but don't ever make the mistake of thinking you're Irreplaceable! They can replace you easily and you only get as high as they allow you to be.

If you're a person who has a big ego or you're a person of principles, you may want to think twice before taking that journey because the world of politics is not for everyone.

By Mohammad Alshereda

Mohammad Adel Jassim Alshereda (born June 25, 1987) is a Kuwaiti sociologist, psychologist and a social researcher at Public Authority for Applied Education and Training (PAAET). His main focus of study is social problems in society and psychology with a particular interest in psychiatry and the history of civilizations.

Alshereda has bachelor's degree in sociology and psychology from College of Social Sciences - Kuwait University. In 2014, He worked with German specialists at Kuwait Occupational Standards, Assessment and Certification Center (KOSAC) in the English workshops department. KOSAC was founded in 2011 by the Emiri Decree no. 321 from His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al=Sabah - the Emir of Kuwait.

In 2019, Alshereda released a series of Instagram videos discussing social phenomena and the importance of morals and positive behavior. He also discusses the negative impact of social media.