Business

Unilever's Foods Unit Merger With McCormick Nears Completion in Strategic Shake‑Up

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A picture taken on June 5, 2015 shows the logo of Unilever at the headquarters in Rotterdam. Unilever is a multinational company in the field of food, personal care and cleaning products.

Unilever is on the brink of a major transformation, as its food business edges closer to merging with American spice giant McCormick in a deal that could reshape the global food landscape.

Sources familiar with the matter say the cash-and-stock transaction is valued at $15.7 billion and could result in a new entity worth over $60 billion, including debt.

The proposed combination is expected to be structured as a Reverse Morris Trust, a tax-efficient method where Unilever would spin off its food division before merging it with McCormick.

Under the plan, Unilever shareholders would retain roughly 65% of the new company, giving them majority control.

"Work remains ongoing to agree and finalise a transaction, and it is possible that an agreement could be concluded today," Unilever said in a statement, while cautioning that there is no certainty the deal will be completed.

Analysts at Barclays valued Unilever's food business between €28 billion and €31 billion ($32–$35 billion), taking debt into account.

According to WSJ, McCormick, with a market capitalization of around $14.2 billion, brings household names such as French's mustard, Old Bay seasoning, and Cholula hot sauce to the merger.

The combined entity would become a major player in packaged foods, giving Unilever an opportunity to streamline its portfolio.

Unilever Nears $60B Food Merger With McCormick

The move marks the most significant action by Unilever CEO Fernando Fernandez since taking the helm in March 2025.

Fernandez previously completed the spin-off of Unilever's ice cream division, which includes brands like Ben & Jerry's and Magnum.

Despite being high-margin, the food unit's growth has lagged behind Unilever's personal care and beauty businesses, affecting overall group sales ambitions of 4%-6% in the near term, Reuters reported.

Investors have long pressured Unilever to shed food brands, especially after activist shareholder Nelson Peltz acquired a stake in 2022.

Peltz's involvement coincided with the departure of two former CEOs, who were seen as slow to streamline the company.

The McCormick deal comes alongside Unilever's ongoing cost-cutting program, aiming to save €800 million over three years.

If completed, the merger will shift Unilever's focus firmly toward beauty, personal care, and home products, leaving packaged foods under a new leadership structure.

The transaction will exclude certain assets, including operations in India. Unilever traces its food roots back to 1860, and its food business currently accounts for just over a quarter of annual sales of €50.5 billion, employing thousands worldwide.

Originally published on vcpost.com

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