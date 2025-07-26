NFL Trade Rumors: Could Micah Parsons Be Headed to Chicago?

The Dallas Cowboys may have unintentionally set the stage for a blockbuster trade. All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons is now at the center of controversy after team owner Jerry Jones cited Parsons' "injury history" as a reason for hesitating on a long-term, high-dollar extension.

Jones' remarks were not only untrue. Parsons has missed five games in four years, but also fueled criticism from fans and former players, such as J.J. Watt.

Why the Chicago Bears Want to Invest in Parsons

Parsons reposted Watt's critique of Jones before deleting it moments later, a clear sign of frustration with the Cowboys' front office. Though Parsons has not yet asked for a trade, ongoing tension might prompt him to look towards the future, away from Dallas.

*NOW* we're talking. this is what it's all about. pic.twitter.com/sD0zbLSO9f — Dave Helman (@davehelman_) July 21, 2025

Enter the Chicago Bears. Though Chicago has already spent big on its defensive line, with Montez Sweat and free-agent addition Dayo Odeyingbo, the chance to acquire a generational pass rusher in Parsons would be difficult to pass up.

Parsons has already accumulated 256 tackles, 63 tackles for loss, and 112 quarterback hits in four years, all before age 26. He's been a finalist for NFL Defensive Player of the Year three times and is perhaps the most destructive edge rusher in the sport today.

What a Micah Parsons Trade Could Cost the Bears

If the Cowboys sell Parsons, be prepared for the price to be high, according to Heavy. The starting point would be at least two first-round selections, potentially more, considering that the Raiders had to surrender a comparable package for Khalil Mack in 2018, Heavy reported.

Chicago may also have to add a Day 2 draft selection or even an edge rusher off the bench to make the deal palatable.

Then there is the contract. With T.J. Watt establishing the market at $41 million annually, Parsons will be looking for a contract in that figure or more.

For the Bears to create space, they'd have to restructure existing deals or trade contracts. It would redefine their cap maneuverability for years to come.

Will the Cowboys Allow Parsons to Leave?

Parsons is not closing the door on a departure. In conversation with The Athletic, he explained that if the team doesn't want him to stay, then that means he's out of the plans. But if this is the end, Parsons will accept that he's not for Dallas.

Cowboys DE Micah Parsons said he's dealing with back tightness. "It's something that I feel is going to hold me back, so I just need to rehab."



Parsons said his agent has reached out to the Cowboys and now it's up to Dallas to return the call pic.twitter.com/iizgfCqdVO — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 22, 2025

Right now, Chicago's front office might be quietly planning its move. If Jerry Jones keeps botching the situation, the Bears might seize the day and make one of the most daring deals in recent NFL history.

If the Bears don't snag this chance to get Parsons, there's a possibility that the Seattle Seahawks could grab the opportunity to welcome him to their turf.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com