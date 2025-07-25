Russia May Have Debuted Deadly New Weapon In Latest City Bombardment, Ukraine Says

Russia may have debuted a dangerous new weapon during a recent bombardment of an eastern Ukrainian city, according to officials.

Two UMPB-5 long-range guided bombs are believed to have been used during Russia's Thursday strike on Kharkiv, officials from the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office said, according to the Kyiv Post.

Officials suspect the bombs were fired from more than 60 miles away in the Belgorod region of Russia. This would be the first time the newly developed aerial bomb was used in combat if the office's reports are confirmed.

UMPB-5 bombs are equipped with a guidance module, made with thicker metal and weigh about 250 kilograms, or about 550 pounds, a spokesperson for the prosecutor's office told Ukrainian media outlet Dumka.

At least 33 people were injured in the attack on Kharkiv, including a child and an infant, after the bombs hit a residential neighborhood, Reuters reported.

In Kharkiv, assistance is currently being provided to the victims in the areas hit by Russian glide bombs. As of now, dozens of people have been reported injured, including children. Russia dropped two aerial bombs right on the city, on people. One hit near a residential… pic.twitter.com/HUNQRIcRZ9 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 24, 2025

Russia also struck the Ukrainian city of Kostiantynivka Thursday, which left two dead and 12 wounded.

Since starting his second term, President Donald Trump has pledged to help end the war in Ukraine. However, getting the two countries to agree to a ceasefire has proved difficult.

After Ukrainian leaders proposed a summit to further peace talks on Wednesday, Ukraine's Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council Rustem Umerov urged Russia to "demonstrate constructive and realistic approach," as reported by Sky News.

But while Umerov said his country was open to a ceasefire, Vladimir Medinsky, an aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin, instead proposed a series of shorter ceasefires. The summit hopes that by the end of August, they will have reached a solution to end the fighting.

