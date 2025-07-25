NFL Trade Rumors: Browns May Trade Kenny Pickett Amid Crowded QB Room

The Cleveland Browns have bulked up at quarterback after Deshaun Watson's second rupture of his Achilles tendon, which is predicted to keep him out for the entire 2025 season. Under unclear conditions at the position, Cleveland made several aggressive offseason transactions to restructure its quarterback depth chart.

They added veteran Joe Flacco, traded for Steelers' Kenny Pickett, and drafted two quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft: Dillon Gabriel (Oregon) in the third round and Shedeur Sanders (Colorado) in the fifth. With these QBs, one name is reportedly on the trade block.

Kenny Pickett Emerges as Logical Trade Candidate

With four quarterbacks competing for snaps and Deshaun Watson still contracted through 2026 and beyond, Cleveland will probably seek to part with one of its signal-callers. Pro Football Focus identifies Kenny Pickett as the most tradable commodity.

"With Deshaun Watson likely out for all of 2025, the Browns added both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders with mid-round picks on top of signing veteran Joe Flacco. Even at 40, Flacco (70.7 PFF passing grade last year) profiles as the likely starter. Cleveland could cut or trade either of its young arms, but Pickett seems the most probable to be both lower in the pecking order and dealt, given that he will be a free agent next offseason."

Pickett provides the perfect combination of NFL experience and future pliability. He's played in games, has mid-round trade value left, and doesn't figure to be Cleveland's long-term solution.

If he doesn't distance himself during camp, the Browns might send him to a quarterback-needy team, potentially getting back a late-round selection or developmental player.

It's Up to the Browns to Give Pickett His Purpose

According to Sports Illustrated, Cleveland's investment in two rookie QBs, not to mention the impending return of Watson, has them well-positioned to trade Pickett or another QB before the start of the season. The 2026 NFL Draft may see top-notch talent like Arch Manning, making long-term strategy even more crucial.

Whether or not Pickett is traded or kept as insurance, the Browns are set at quarterback going into 2025. The question isn't whether they have depth—it's how they'll deal with it tactically.

With trade rumors simmering, anticipate Cleveland's quarterback drama to be one of the most closely followed in the league's preseason.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com