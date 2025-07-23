Headlines

Mike Johnson Hints Epstein Files Were 'Doctored' by Biden Administration: 'Crooked and Corrupt'

On the same day, Johnson accused the leadership of the Democratic Party of orchestrating a coverup of Biden's health decline

By
Trump's Rug Pull In The House Creates More Problems For Mike Johnson Than It Solves

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson alleged that the Epstein files were altered by the Department of Justice under the Biden administration.

The Louisiana Rep. made the stunning claims while speaking to reporters on Wednesday.

"Quickly weigh in on Epstein. Many are hoping to see more of those files released, there could be future court proceedings, is there any reason that you have to believe that any documents were tampered with by so called deep state operatives?" a Newsmax journalist asked Johnson.

"Look, it hasn't been my area that I've worked on unfortunately. I wish I knew more about it. It's been in the Department of Justice. One of our concerns is, of course, that it was held in the hands of the DoJ leaders under the last administration, the Biden-Harris administration, and we all know how crooked and corrupt so many of those officials were, how they engaged in lawfare against President Trump," Johnson began.

"He has a concern, and I do as well, that things could have been doctored in those records. So that's part of the concern. But I'm for full transparency. We all are. Maximum transparency. The President is as well. There's no daylight between him and the Republicans in Congress. We'll continue to advocate for that, to let the people see the records and draw whatever conclusions they will," he added.

On the same day, Johnson accused the leadership of the Democratic Party of orchestrating a coverup of Biden's health decline, criticizing the same individuals that were advocating for the release of files pertaining to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

"We will not be lectured on transparency by the same party that orchestrated one of the most shameless, dangerous political cover-ups in the history of the United States – and that was President Biden's obvious mental decline," Johnson told reporters.

"House Republicans stand for maximum transparency and truth. We always have, and we always will," he added.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Republicans, Speaker of the House

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Political Figures Speak At Bitcoin Conference In Nashville

Trump's Truth Social Says They Now Have $2 Billion in Bitcoin Reserves

Luciano Frattolin Melina Frattolin
Dad Accused of Killing Little Girl On Lake George Vacation Suffered 'Unfortunate Event' in 2019, Corporate Bio Reveals
Jeffrey Epstein Donald Trump Ron DeSantis
'Just Release It': Trump Pal Ron DeSantis Breaks From Admin on Epstein File Handling
Robin Kaye
911 Call Made During 'American Idol' Producer's Home Invasion Killing Reveals Haunting Plea to Killer: 'Please Don't Shoot Me'
Devyn Michaels
Las Vegas Mom Accused of Decapitating Boyfriend Shocks Courtroom With Last-Minute Plea Reversal: 'No One In The Family Will Believe Me'
Editor's Pick
Hospital staff said they were overwhelmed by the number of bodies from the fighting
World

'Mass Grave': Medics Appeal For Aid At Last Working Hospital In Syria's Sweida

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice