Mike Johnson Hints Epstein Files Were 'Doctored' by Biden Administration: 'Crooked and Corrupt'

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson alleged that the Epstein files were altered by the Department of Justice under the Biden administration.

The Louisiana Rep. made the stunning claims while speaking to reporters on Wednesday.

"Quickly weigh in on Epstein. Many are hoping to see more of those files released, there could be future court proceedings, is there any reason that you have to believe that any documents were tampered with by so called deep state operatives?" a Newsmax journalist asked Johnson.

"Look, it hasn't been my area that I've worked on unfortunately. I wish I knew more about it. It's been in the Department of Justice. One of our concerns is, of course, that it was held in the hands of the DoJ leaders under the last administration, the Biden-Harris administration, and we all know how crooked and corrupt so many of those officials were, how they engaged in lawfare against President Trump," Johnson began.

"He has a concern, and I do as well, that things could have been doctored in those records. So that's part of the concern. But I'm for full transparency. We all are. Maximum transparency. The President is as well. There's no daylight between him and the Republicans in Congress. We'll continue to advocate for that, to let the people see the records and draw whatever conclusions they will," he added.

On the same day, Johnson accused the leadership of the Democratic Party of orchestrating a coverup of Biden's health decline, criticizing the same individuals that were advocating for the release of files pertaining to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

"We will not be lectured on transparency by the same party that orchestrated one of the most shameless, dangerous political cover-ups in the history of the United States – and that was President Biden's obvious mental decline," Johnson told reporters.

"House Republicans stand for maximum transparency and truth. We always have, and we always will," he added.

