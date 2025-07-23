Trump Hangs Up Mid-Interview When Asked About 'New' Epstein Photos: 'You've Got to Be Kidding Me!'

President Donald Trump stopped an interview less than a minute into the conversation after the interviewer asked him about resurfaced images of disgraced New York financier Jeffrey Epstein attending the 47th President's second wedding.

Trump was being interviewed by CNN reporter Andrew Kaczynski on Tuesday when he hung up after just 30 seconds, directly after Kaczynski asked about photos showing that Epstein was present at Trump's 1993 wedding to Marla Maples.

The photos depict Trump and Epstein at Trump's Plaza Hotel Wedding. In another photo, Epstein is seen speaking to the President and his children at a Harley-Davidson cafe event also in 1993. The images were shared by CNN's KFile.

The photos have purportedly "never been seen before," according to CNN anchor Erin Burnett, who discussed their publication on Tuesday night.

Kaczynski also discussed his interview with Trump while in conversation with Burnett, indicating that it was very brief.

"We were not on the phone very long. I think our call was about 30 seconds or so. But when I asked him about the wedding photo, he said he sort of paused for a second and then said, 'you've got to be kidding me' before calling CNN 'fake news' and then hanging up on me," he said.

"These are nothing more than out-of-context frame grabs of innocuous videos and pictures of widely attended events to disgustingly infer something nefarious," said White House Communications Director Steven Cheung in a statement.

"The fact is that the President kicked him out of his club for being a creep. This is nothing more than a continuation of the fake news stories concocted by the Democrats and the liberal media."

Originally published on Latin Times