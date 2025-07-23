NFL Trade Rumors: Could Kendrick Bourne Be the Veteran WR Answer To Eagles?

The Philadelphia Eagles have formally signed all 10 of their 2025 draft class members. The latest signing, safety Andrew Mukuba, fills the active roster of the team to the 90-player mark. But if history is any guide, that figure doesn't guarantee stability as roster shuffling is far from being complete.

One name is linked to Eagles recently: Kendrick Bourne.

Wide Receiver Depth is Concerning

While the Eagles have one of the strongest receiving twosomes in the NFL in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, there is a sharp drop-off in experience and production behind those two superstars. Jahan Dotson, another high-upside choice, is likely to secure his role, but the competition behind him is wide open.

According to Eagles Wire, returning wideouts Johnny Wilson and Ainias Smith seek to improve in their second season. The other half of the group consists of Avery Williams, Taylor Morin, Elijah Cooks, Darius Cooper, Danny Gray, Giles Jackson, and Terrace Marshall. Although hopeful, they are mostly untested at the professional level.

Kendrick Bourne Paired with Eagles

With the depth at wide receiver uncertain, the Eagles have emerged in trade speculation with the New England Patriots and experienced receiver Kendrick Bourne.

For The Win NFL writer Cory Woodruff suggested a low-value trade, proposing that the Eagles could acquire Bourne for a seventh-round draft choice.

Woodruff said that Bourne remains a commodity as an experienced wide receiver to support any quarterback. By joining the Eagles, Bourne will provide much-needed assistance to the field so Jalen Hurts can do his job better.

From New England's point of view, trading Bourne would enable them to recover some value instead of releasing him outright. For Philadelphia, it would be a means of bringing in a veteran presence with a track record without a big investment.

Is a Trade Worth the Cost?

Even with Bourne's possible worth, a seventh-round draft choice may not be his true worth. However, anything over a sixth-round choice seems too expensive for a guy who may sit on the roster bubble himself.

The Eagles are already stacked with talent, and although depth is always a good thing, the front office would likely rather see the existing group of receivers make their case via training camp. If a guy doesn't step up to the plate, then looking into trade possibilities later on might be more feasible.

Philadelphia's front office, under the direction of GM Howie Roseman, is known for executing clever roster moves. Signing Bourne would be a smart, low-cost move—if only the price tag makes sense with the team's present priorities.

