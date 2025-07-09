Snooping Passenger Sparks Bomb Scare After Misinterpreting Seatmate's Texts Mid-Flight

A passenger mistakenly prompted a bomb scare after sneaking a look at their seatmate's texts mid-flight and misinterpreting the message.

A July 3 American Airlines flight from San Juan, Puerto Rico, to Dallas, Texas, was forced to turn around after an passenger reported what she believed to be a threat after her seatmate received an "RIP" text, Primera Hora reported.

After hearing this, the flight crew turned the flight around and headed back to San Juan where the passenger was questioned by authorities, who learned that the text message was intended as condolences, as the passenger who received the message had relative die the day prior.

The passenger was able to provide proof of this, and cited the death as reason for traveling. Once law enforcement cleared the plane, the flight was rescheduled for later that morning.

"The flight landed safely at SJU, and law enforcement inspected and cleared the aircraft to re-depart," American Airlines said in a statement to USA Today. "Safety and security are our top priorities and we apologize to our customers for the inconvenience."

Originally published on Latin Times