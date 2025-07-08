Trump Explodes After Reporter Asks 'Unbelievable' Epstein Question: 'Are People Still Talking About This Guy?'

During a Cabinet meeting at the White House on Tuesday, President Donald Trump erupted after a reporter directed a question about Jeffrey Epstein to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi.

The reporter asked Bondi whether Epstein had ever worked for an American or foreign intelligence agency following the Department of Justice's controversial two-page memo released Sunday night. The reporter also pressed her to explain why a minute was missing from the surveillance tapes that the administration claims definitively prove Epstein died by suicide in 2019.

Bondi began to respond, but before she could continue, President Trump interjected, asking if he could interrupt.

"Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? This guy's been talked about for years," Trump said, while Bondi remained stone-faced.

"You're asking—we have Texas, we have this, we have all of the things, and are people still talking about this guy? This creep?" he continued, despite the late disgraced financier claiming he was "Donald's closest friend for 10 years" in 2017.

Wow -- Trump jumps in to try to shut down a reporter who attempts to ask Pam Bondi about the missing minute in the Epstein jailhouse tape pic.twitter.com/7Enwt7IV96 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 8, 2025

"That is unbelievable," Trump added, before turning to Bondi and asking if she wanted to "waste time" answering the question.

"I mean, I can't believe you're asking a question about Epstein at a time like this, when we're having some of the greatest success, and also tragedy, with what happened in Texas," the president said. "It just seems like a desecration, but you go ahead."

Bondi went on to clarify remarks she made during a February interview on Fox News, where she claimed the Epstein client list was "sitting on her desk to be reviewed." She said her comment referred to that file along with the John F. Kennedy assassination and 9/11 documents.

The attorney general further stated that the tens of thousands of hours of footage in the Epstein case were "child porn downloaded by that disgusting Jeffrey Epstein. Child porn is what they were. Never gonna be released. Never gonna see the light of day," she added.

Bondi also said she had no knowledge of Epstein working for any intelligence agency but added, "I can get back to you on that."

Regarding the missing minute in the surveillance footage, she acknowledged the video itself was not conclusive but maintained that other evidence confirmed Epstein died by suicide.

She attributed the missing minute to outdated, 1990s-era prison video technology, claiming, "Every night should have the same minute missing," and said investigators were reviewing additional footage to support that explanation.

"And that's it on Epstein," the attorney general declared.

Originally published on Latin Times