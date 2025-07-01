Headlines

Trump Says He'll Be 'Very Firm' With Netanyahu About Ending War In Gaza: 'I Think We'll Have a Deal Next Week'

"He wants to end it too," Trump added

Trump Blasted for ‘Grotesque’ Claim Nazis Treated Prisoners With ‘Love’:
Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he will be "very firm" with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about ending the war in Gaza, adding that he believes there will be a deal on it soon.

Speaking to press while touring a detention center in Florida dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz," Trump was asked how firm he was going to be on the matter. "He wants to end it too. I think we'll have a deal next week," Trump added.

Trump is set to host Netanyahu at the White House next Monday as he presses for a ceasefire that sees the return of all remaining hostages in Gaza, alive and dead. The two are also expected to discuss Iran and Syria, with which Israel has resumed conversations following the fall of Bashar al-Assad.

Israeli outlet Israel Hayom detailed last week that Netanyahu and Trump, along with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer, discussed a framework for the Middle East following the bombing of Iran's nuclear sites.

The plan, the outlet said, involves ending the war in Gaza. The plan entails the enclave being ruled by four Arab countries, including Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, while remaining Hamas leadership would be exiled. Israeli hostages would be released. Gazans could depart the area if they want to, with several countries open to host them.

Other significant parts of the plan would include expanding the Abraham Accords to include Syria and Saudi Arabia, which would recognize Israel and establish relations. The U.S. would also recognize some Israeli sovereignty in the West Bank, although it's unclear if Israel would give up land of its own to compensate for the territory.

Trump also addressed the bombing of Iran on Tuesday, saying "we had tremendous success." "They are so bummed out, it will be years before anybody gets down there," Trump said in reference to the Fordow nuclear facility, buried deep beneath a mountain.

"Whatever we want from Iran we'll get. They have biting sanctions. It will be very hard for them to do anything with those sanctions. Maybe there will be a time where we'll get along and they can rebuild their country," Trump said.

