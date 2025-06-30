GOP Senator Proclaims People Are 'Just Lazy' If They Push Back Against Medicaid Work Requirement

Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin claimed during a CNN interview Monday that people pushing back at the proposed Medicaid work requirements in the Trump administration's "big, beautiful bill" are "just lazy."

"What the work requirement does is requires an able-bodied individual with no dependents and no sickness to work, volunteer or go to school 20 hours a week," Mullin explained in a clip shared on X by journalist Aaron Rupar.

The bill would also require Medicaid recipients to verify their income and eligibility twice a year, rather than annually as currently required, a change that Mullin described as "not a burden."

"That is just lazy if you're not willing to do that," Mullin asserted, adding that American taxpayers should not be burdened with supporting individuals who refuse to "help themselves" by volunteering, working or attending school for at least 20 hours a week.

"Medicaid was designed to help those in need when they needed it the most, and that's what we're trying to preserve Medicaid for," the Republican lawmaker continued. "We're trying to make sure it's there for those in need."

The Senate is currently in the midst of a marathon voting session, known as a "vote-a-rama," ahead of the final vote on President Donald Trump's sweeping 940-page bill. During this time, senators can propose unlimited amendments before the final decision, CNN reported.

If the bill passes the Senate, it faces an uncertain future in the House, where lawmakers must approve the Senate's revisions. Meanwhile, President Trump aims to sign the bill into law by July 4.

Originally published on Latin Times