'Beauty in the Geek' Star Found in 'Catatonic' State After Allegedly Dismembering Her Partner As Cops Search For Missing Head

A former "Beauty in the Geek Australia" star was found in a "catatonic" state after she allegedly dismembered her partner in their South Australia home.

On June 19, a neighbor confronted 34-year-old model Tamika Chesser, who was known for her appearance on the 2010 reality show "Beauty and the Geek," about smoke coming from her apartment. The neighbor told police "he saw the accused and asked what she was doing, the accused said 'nothing' and then took her dogs for a walk and locked the front door," court documents obtained by Australia's ABC revealed.

The neighbor was concerned the fire would spread and entered the apartment. He used multiple buckets of water to extinguish a bundle of burning clothing rags and debris before contacting firefighters who called for police after discovering human remains.

Police discovered the severely burned remains of 39-year-old Julian Story. Court documents revealed Chesser was found "was seated in a garden chair in the rear yard adjacent to unit 3 in a catatonic and unresponsive state"

Chesser was charged with murder on June 26 and is currently being held in police custody at a mental health facility in Adelaide.

"We know that after his alleged murder, Julian's body was dismembered and while I won't provide any further details about that at this time, I can tragically say that we have not recovered the head of Julian Story," Detective Superintendent Darren Fielke, head of Major Crime Investigation, said during a press conference Friday.

"It is crucial that we locate Julian's head so that his family has the opportunity to lay him to rest," the detective added, as search teams continue efforts to recover the missing remains.

