World

World Leaders Conspire to Form Trade Org Without US As Trump Keeps Threatening Countries With Tariffs

"We need to be similar to our partners in some sense," Poland's prime minister said

By
President Donald Trump
As President Donald Trump threatens steep tariffs, EU leaders are quietly building a trade alliance with Indo-Pacific countries that might leave the U.S. on the outside.

As President Donald Trump threatens to hit European imports with tariffs as high as 50%, world leaders are quietly working to form a new global trade order that excludes the U.S.

With a July 9 deadline looming for a new EU-U.S. deal, Trump has warned that punitive tariffs will return if the bloc doesn't agree to his terms.

In response, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has proposed a bold counter. The proposal would mean uniting the EU's 27 countries with the 12-nation Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), which includes the UK, to launch a new trade alliance without the United States, according to Politico.

"CPTPP and the European Union is mighty," von der Leyen said at the EU leaders' summit, adding that the bloc could replace the WTO and decide later whether to admit the U.S.

The idea has public backing from German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who likened the approach to Trump's own erratic style. "We need to be similar to our partners in some sense," Tusk said.

Privately, EU leaders reportedly admit they are now scrambling to craft a face-saving deal with the U.S. before the deadline to avoid sweeping tariffs. Negotiations are expected to continue into next week.

However, the bloc remains divided. Some leaders want to secure a basic agreement quickly to shield vulnerable industries like chemicals and steel, while others remain reluctant to concede to Trump's demands. French President Emmanuel Macron, once defiant, now concedes, "10% [tariffs] will be 10%."

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Donald Trump, World leaders, Trade, European Union, Europe

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Russian Warship’s Sneaky Channel Run: World War Warning?

Russian Warship Disguised As It Passes Through English Channel - Does It Signal World War Escalation?

Kari Lake Donald Trump picture
Trump Official Holds Up Trump's Picture After Being Questioned Over Hundreds of Job Cuts to Her Agency
McConnell Big Beautiful Bill_06252025_1
Republican Senator Declares Americans Will 'Get Over' Medicaid Cuts in Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill'
ICE US Citizens_06252025_1
Dozens of US Citizens Were Deported by ICE Before Trump Started His Second Term: Report
RFK Jr. Touted as 'Unfit' After Rant About Lack of
RFK Jr Forced to Take Back His Words After Accusing Lawmaker of Accepting Millions From the Pharmaceutical Industry
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan and What is Operation Sindoor: What You Need to Know