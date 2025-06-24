Rep. Jasmine Crockett Withdraws Bid For Key House Committee On Day Of The Vote

Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett has dropped her bid to be the Democrats' ranking member on the powerful House Oversight Committee.

The decision was communicated on the day of the vote, according to the Texas Tribune, and likely has to do with a lack of support to get the post. The outlet noted that California Rep. Robert Garcia is favored to win the vote, beating the other two candidates still in the race: Stephen Lynch and Kewisi Mfume.

Crockett announced her bid in late May, saying she has "hoping and praying that my colleagues see I can provide what we need as a team to make sure we can move forward and instill some confidence in the American people."

Crockett had also anticipated willingness to investigate President Donald Trump should Democrats retake the House of Representatives in next year's midterm elections.

"We will investigate, look at whether or not the president himself has violated the emoluments clause as relates to, say, such things as getting a $400 million plane from the Qataris," Crockett said in an interview in late May. She then mentioned other potential topics of investigation, including the dinner offered for top holders of Trump's cryptocurrency.

"There is no shortage of things for us to dig into and determine whether there were not only violations of our law but of our Constitution as well," Crockett added.

Garcia is poised to get the post after winning the support of the House Democratic Steering and Policy Committee. He wrote a letter to colleagues in May saying the party needs to "organize" and "fight back" against the Trump administration. "I'm ready to help lead that fight" and "ensure we hold those in power accountable and protect democracy for the next generation," he added.

The lawmaker backed his claim citing his time as mayor of Long Beach, in California, where he "used audits and data to drive reform, launched new technology to make city services more accessible, and modernized how City Hall operates."

