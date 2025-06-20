Entertainment

Diego Luna on the ICE raids: "It's A Very Dark and Sad Time"

The 'Andor' star was on his way back to the U.S. to work when he was asked about the situation in the U.S.

By
diego luna tariffs

Mexican actor Diego Luna has spoken out against the wave of ICE raids being conducted under the administration of President Donald Trump. In a recent encounter at the Mexico City International Airport Benito Juárez, the 'Andor' star commented on the plight immigrants are currently facing in the U.S.

"It's a very sad, very dark moment, full of fear for so many people; it's important that they know they are not alone, that we stay informed, that we remain alert," Luna told the press. He also described the events as "a very important moment" and emphasized how severe the situation is unfolding "at the national level" in the United States. He referenced recent solidarity demonstrations and society's response, describing it as "very nice to see that response" in support of those affected by the raids.

Trump has made a crackdown on "illegal immigration" a staple of his campaign, calling the influx of migrants from the Southern border "the greatest invasion of history" during his speech at the Republican National Convention, promising "the largest deportation in the history of our country."

The ICE operations in question involve large-scale enforcement actions, making street arrests on suspected undocumented migrants and the deployment of several thousand National Guard troops to cities like Los Angeles. In response, California Governor Gavin Newsom condemned the federal government's use of force, calling it an "assault on democracy." These raids have sparked peaceful protests across cities, including the "No Kings" demonstrations and vigils in support of immigrant communities.

Hollywood has not remained silent. Alongside Luna, actors like Mark Ruffalo and fellow Latino 'Star Wars' alum Pedro Pascal have publicly criticized the raids. Ruffalo spoke at rallies urging unity, while Pascal shared his immigrant story and cautioned against using fear to divide communities.

Luna was also asked about his visa status but assured the journalists that he hasn't had any issues on that front. The question comes as many artists critical of the president fear being unable to re-enter the U.S. Luna added, "I haven't had any problems. I'm actually on my way to work over there in Los Angeles."

Luna has just finished his run as the title character in the critically acclaimed 'Star Wars' TV series, 'Andor,' which carries strong themes about facing authoritarianism and the importance of rebellion. The Mexican actor has also been vocal about politics in both his native Mexico and the U.S., including previous criticism of President Trump.

Originally published on Latin Times

