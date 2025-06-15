U.S.

Passenger Removed From Plane Moments Before Takeoff After Making 'Flippant Remark Regarding a Bomb' to Flight Attendant

The plane, which was headed from Seattle to Walla Walla, was preparing for takeoff when the threat was made to one of the flight crew

By
alaska
A passenger's flippant remark created a safety concern on an Alaska Airlines flight.

A person in Seattle was arrested after making a "flippant remark regarding a bomb" on an Alaska Airlines flight.

Fox News Digital reported that the incident happened around 1 p.m. The plane, which was headed from Seattle to Walla Walla, was preparing for takeoff when the threat was made to one of the flight crew.

"During taxi to the runway, a guest made a direct threat to the safety of the aircraft to one of our flight attendants," an airline spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "Our crew members followed their procedures and secured the aircraft on a runway away from the airport."

By 1:30 p.m. police had the suspect in custody and passengers were deplaned, according to the Port of Seattle.

The passenger posed a "direct threat to the safety of the aircraft," an Alaska Airlines spokesperson told PEOPLE.

"A suspect was taken into custody. All passengers were deplaned from the aircraft and cleared through K9 inspection along with the aircraft and baggage. No suspicious items were found," an Alaska Air spokesperson told PEOPLE. "All such remarks are taken seriously and investigated with an abundance of caution. The FBI and Port of Seattle Police are reviewing and will work with prosecutors to determine whether charges are appropriate."

Originally published on Lawyer Herald

Tags
Seattle, Bomb threat, Airplane
© 2024 Lawyer Herald All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
'Roblox Lost Currents' Codes June 2025: Grab Free Gold Fast

'Roblox Lost Currents' Codes June 2025: Grab Free Gold Fast to Unlock Sunken Treasures

Newsom Defies Trump’s Immigration Raids, Refuses Guard Deployment
'No Kings' Protests and Downpours Rain on Trump's Birthday Military Parade
ICE Faces Criticism for Raiding Family Party Labeled as Gang Meeting
Trump Tells ICE Told to Stop Arresting at Farms, Restaurants, and Hotels: Report
NBC News
Elon Musk's Trans Daughter Vivian Dances at Drag Show to Benefit Immigrant Legal Defense Funds
Rocket trails light up the skies over Jerusalem as Iran launches waves of missiles at Israel in response to its strikes on key nuclear and military facilities.
Israel Warns 'Tehran Will Burn' After Wave Of Missile Fire
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan and What is Operation Sindoor: What You Need to Know