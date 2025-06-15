Passenger Removed From Plane Moments Before Takeoff After Making 'Flippant Remark Regarding a Bomb' to Flight Attendant

A person in Seattle was arrested after making a "flippant remark regarding a bomb" on an Alaska Airlines flight.

Fox News Digital reported that the incident happened around 1 p.m. The plane, which was headed from Seattle to Walla Walla, was preparing for takeoff when the threat was made to one of the flight crew.

"During taxi to the runway, a guest made a direct threat to the safety of the aircraft to one of our flight attendants," an airline spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "Our crew members followed their procedures and secured the aircraft on a runway away from the airport."

By 1:30 p.m. police had the suspect in custody and passengers were deplaned, according to the Port of Seattle.

The passenger posed a "direct threat to the safety of the aircraft," an Alaska Airlines spokesperson told PEOPLE.

"A suspect was taken into custody. All passengers were deplaned from the aircraft and cleared through K9 inspection along with the aircraft and baggage. No suspicious items were found," an Alaska Air spokesperson told PEOPLE. "All such remarks are taken seriously and investigated with an abundance of caution. The FBI and Port of Seattle Police are reviewing and will work with prosecutors to determine whether charges are appropriate."

Originally published on Lawyer Herald