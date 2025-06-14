Minnesota Lawmakers Shot By Police Impersonator in 'Targeted' Attack

A man impersonating a police officer shot two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses in what authorities are calling a "targeted" attack that left State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband dead and Sen. John Hoffman and his wife hospitalized.

The shootings took place overnight in the neighboring Minneapolis suburbs of Brooklyn Park and Champlin, both part of the districts represented by the victims, according to Fox 9 News.

Rep. Hortman, a Democrat from Brooklyn Park who represented District 34B, was a longtime presence in Minnesota politics. Sen. Hoffman, also a Democrat, represents District 34 and resides in Champlin. Their shootings come in light of rising political tension nationwide, where threats and violence against public officials have become more frequent.

Brooklyn Park police issued a shelter-in-place alert at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, urging residents within a 3-mile radius of Edinburgh Golf Course to stay indoors as a manhunt began for a suspect described as a white male in black body armor, wearing a blue shirt and pants, and posing as law enforcement.

Authorities have identified multiple active crime scenes: one on Windsor Terrace North in Brooklyn Park and another roughly seven miles away on 109th Place in Champlin. Police believe the suspect intentionally targeted the lawmakers and remains at large.

Gov. Tim Walz said he is "cautiously optimistic" that Sen. Hoffman and his wife will survive and confirmed that state and local law enforcement are fully mobilized.

"I've been briefed this morning on an ongoing situation involving targeted shootings in Champlin and Brooklyn Park," Walz said. "The Minnesota Department of Public Safety and local law enforcement are on the scene. We will share more information soon."

President Donald Trump condemned the attack and assured justice.

"I have been briefed on the terrible shooting that took place in Minnesota, which appears to be a targeted attack against State Lawmakers. Our Attorney General, Pam Bondi, and the FBI, are investigating the situation, and they will be prosecuting anyone involved to the fullest extent of the law. Such horrific violence will not be tolerated in the United States of America. God Bless the great people of Minnesota, a truly great place!" he wrote on Truth Social.

Officials have urged residents not to answer their doors for a single officer and to confirm identities through 911 before engaging. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office is assisting, but Brooklyn Park police are leading the investigation.

