Kim Kardashian's Lawyer Dreams Face One Last Obstacle And It's a Big One, According to An Expert

Kim Kardashian has finished her six-year apprenticeship but passing California's notoriously tough bar exam is now her last and most challenging hurdle.

Bar Exam Looms as Final Hurdle

The 44-year-old reality star and entrepreneur now needs to log hundreds of hours in preparation. Legal expert Joseph Wilson, co-founder of Studicata, estimates that Kardashian will require anywhere from 300 to 600 hours of studying to be ready for the exam.

"A typical full-time bar exam program assigns approximately 40–50 hours per week over an 8–10 week study period," Wilson explained to OK! Magazine, adding that most examinees sit for the July exam after graduating in May, while the February exam is typically reserved for repeat test-takers or those off-cycle.

Although Kardashian already passed the ethics portion and completed her legal apprenticeship, which required 18 hours of weekly coursework and close supervision from attorney Jessica Jackson, Wilson noted that the California bar is "often regarded as the most difficult of all the bar exams" with a pass rate of around 54 percent.

Study Schedule Likely to Be Part-Time

Due to her demanding career and family life, Kardashian is not expected to prepare for the bar full-time. "It is unlikely that she will be studying full-time for the bar exam due to her extensive work and family obligations," Wilson said. "She will likely be studying part-time... She will still need to get through the mountain of bar prep material."

And though no date is set, Wilson said Kardashian could potentially focus on taking the February or July 2026 bar exam.

Kardashian has previously opened up about her life as a legal student, including her studying for - and passing - the First-Year Law Students' Examination, known as the "baby bar." She took the test three times before passing in December 2021.

"It wasn't easy, and it took longer than planned, but I never gave up," she wrote on Instagram after finishing the LOS program. "The journey was real, and so is the accomplishment."

At the time, she credited Bar Bri Law School prep and instructors Sam Arlen Farkas and Chuck Shonholtz for their help, writing, "10 hour days, daily 4 hour Zooms, our in person practice tests week after week. We did it!"

If Kardashian successfully passes the California bar, she will be fully licensed to practice law in the state.

