Florida Officials Threaten Protesters With Death Ahead of ‘No Kings’ Protest: ‘We Will Kill You Graveyard Dead’

Florida officials are under fire after issuing violent threats against demonstrators ahead of Saturday's "No Kings" nationwide protest, with one sheriff warning protesters that law enforcement "will kill you — graveyard dead."

The "No Kings National Day of Mobilizations" is set to take place on Saturday, with protests planned across all 50 states, including several in Florida. The protests were organized in opposition to increasing immigration crackdowns and perceived abuses of power, with some aimed at Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) actions in local communities.

At a recent press conference in Brevard County, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier and County Sheriff Wayne Ivey issued dire warnings to demonstrators. Uthmeier promised jail time for those who engage in property damage, while simultaneously encouraging drivers to "just drive" through protesters if they feel threatened.

Sheriff Ivey escalated the rhetoric further, stating that any physical aggression toward law enforcement would be met with immediate violence and potentially fatal force. "We will kill you. Graveyard dead," he said.

"If you throw a brick, a fire bomb, or point a gun at one of our deputies, we will be notifying your family where to collect your remains at, because we will kill you. Graveyard, dead. We're not going to play, this has got to stop," Ivey said.

While officials claimed their comments were in defense of law and order, civil rights advocates and protest organizers condemned the remarks as incitements to violence.

"If you're a family out there, and you're driving, and all of a sudden you get surrounded by one of these angry demonstrators that's turned violence...You don't need to sit there and wait while people smash your window and damage your vehicle and put your family in jeopardy. You drive. Just drive... If someone's in front of you and threatening your vehicle, you just drive," Ivey added.

