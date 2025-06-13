U.S.

Judy Blume Classic, ACOTAR Among Books Declared 'Pornography' by Florida Board of Education, Superintendent Threatened With Prosecution

By
Judy Blume's Forever declared 'pornography' in Florida
Judy Blume's Forever alongside classics Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret and Blubber.

A Florida school superintendent was publicly threatened with criminal prosecution after refusing to immediately and permanently purge a list of 55 books, including Judy Blume's "Forever," from school libraries, following their designation as "pornography" by the State Board of Education.

The Florida State Board of Education convened a meeting targeting Hillsborough County Superintendent Van Ayres, demanding he remove dozens of titles from school shelves, according to a report. The controversy centers on a list of 55 books labeled "pornographic" by the board, despite none meeting the legal standard for obscenity and no parent complaints having been filed.

Among the works were award-winning titles recognized for their contributions to young adult literature. Ayres had already ordered the temporary removal of the books in question after receiving threatening letters from state officials, including Education Secretary Manny Diaz Jr. and Attorney General James Uthmeier.

However, he stated that librarians would review the books before determining permanent removals. That plan drew fury from board members. Some called the librarians "child abusers," questioned their literacy, and accused them of lacking decency. Board Chair Ben Gibson demanded that all 55 titles be permanently removed within two weeks, bypassing any review process.

Under sustained pressure, Ayres ultimately agreed to permanently ban all books on the list. The move came even though a recent legislative attempt to bypass literary merit when evaluating books had failed in the Florida State Senate.

Other works that were banned include Sarah J. Maas' "A Court of Thorns and Roses" series, Colleen Hoover's "It Ends With Us" and Gregory Maguire's "Wicked".

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Books, School, Florida, Education

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
'Roblox Lost Currents' Codes June 2025: Grab Free Gold Fast

'Roblox Lost Currents' Codes June 2025: Grab Free Gold Fast to Unlock Sunken Treasures

'Engine Failure!': Final Words From Air India Cockpit
'Engine Failure!': Final Words From Air India Cockpit Moments Before Catastrophic Crash
woman shot LA protests
WATCH: Woman Shot by Police at Point Blank Range With Rubber Bullet While Trying to Get Home During LA Protests
Trump Musk Divorce_06052025_1
Vance Urged Elon Musk to End Trump Feud in a Call Days Before Saying Some of His Posts 'Went Too Far': Report
'Engine Failure!': Final Words From Air India Cockpit
Air India Crash Joins Growing List of Boeing Tragedies: A Rundown of 2025 Incidents
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan And What Is Operation Sindoor: What You Need To Know