Are Majority of Your Online Apps Down? Massive Internet Outage Affects Spotify, Twitch, Google, and More

A massive global outage hit several popular apps and websites. Users across different countries experienced error logins and other setbacks. While Cloudflare and Google Cloud issues have been resolved now, the problems still persist in other apps at the moment.

From about 2:30 p.m. ET on June 12, users began reporting that they could not access a range of well-known apps and sites such as Spotify, Discord, Twitch, and Nintendo Switch Online, among others.

Cloudflare and Google Cloud Now Operational

Two of the internet's biggest infrastructure providers, Cloudflare and Google Cloud, were affected by the downtime. Cloudflare, which hosts performance and security services for millions of websites, posted "Broad Cloudflare service outages" on its official status page.

According to Mashable, the firm indicated it was looking into the matter and, as of late afternoon, reported, "We are starting to see services recover," although occasional errors may still be possible.

At the same time, Google Cloud reported several service outages, writing that "Multiple GCP products are experiencing service issues." These include Gmail, Google Meet, and other Google Workspace applications that drive a great deal of the world's remote work equipment.

According to Tom's Guide, the Google apps that were affected are the following:

  • Google Search
  • Google Gemini
  • Gmail
  • YouTube
  • Google Maps
  • Google Drive
  • Google Nest
  • Google Meet
  • Google Cloud
Important Platforms Affected by the Internet Outage

The domino effect of disruptions reached a long list of services and industries. Some of the prominent platforms that witnessed service issues are listed below by Mashable:

  • Discord
  • Spotify (See alternatives here)
  • Twitch
  • Nintendo Switch Online
  • Snapchat
  • Shopify
  • DoorDash
  • Etsy
  • Calendly
  • Pokémon Trading Card Game
  • Rocket League
  • GitLab
  • Vimeo
  • fuboTV
  • Anthropic (Claude)
  • Marvel
  • MLB.tv
  • IKEA
  • Equifax

Though numerous services started to recover by 3:30 p.m. ET, customers still encountered lag, login problems, and performance issues on the impacted platforms.

How This Affects Users and Businesses

This kind of outage is particularly concerning when it takes place with cloud hosting services and content distribution networks such as Cloudflare and Google Cloud. Such sites host much of the internet's infrastructure, and when they go offline, hundreds of services are impacted.

Applications such as Google Meet, Shopify, and Discord, which are critical for business, trade, and communication, received the largest number of complaints. Employees attempting to join meetings or use project management software were particularly hit, with numerous people complaining across social media.

While recovery is in progress, both Google Cloud and Cloudflare warn that sporadic problems will persist as systems settle down and caches reload. Down Detector still sees user-reported outage reports, indicating that complete resolution will take a while.

