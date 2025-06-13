Nintendo Switch 2: How to Move Your Data, Games From Original Switch to Successor Console

For those who are fortunate enough to have secured their Switch 2 consoles and received them already, the next thing in mind for users is to try out the new gaming experiences immediately. But for those who no longer want to be bothered with setting it up, they may transfer their old Switch console data and already existing games to the new console by following a specific process.

It is important to note that users should ensure that all the steps are strictly followed to undergo this process without any problems, or else they will have to sit through a painstaking rundown of the transfer.

Nintendo Switch 2: How to Transfer Your Switch Data, Games

According to a new report by CNET, now that the Switch 2 consoles have shipped out and were made available to buyers, users who have the original Switch may begin transferring their data and more to the new device. There is an easy process to completing the transfer from the original console to the successor, but there is a need to follow its exact instructions to avoid encountering any problems.

There are two ways to transfer data from the original Switch console to the Switch 2, with one of these options offering a way for users to no longer have the predecessor on hand for the process. The next one, the easier and faster way to do so, is doing the system transfer process having both consoles readily available to connect.

Transfer Switch Data Games Using 2 Consoles

First, complete the initial Switch 2 setup by setting your region, date, and time, connecting it to an internet connection, and updating the console to its latest system version. Next, Nintendo would prompt the System Transfer process whichusers could immediately do, and start by clicking "Begin System Transfer."

Note that you should only choose this option if you have the original Switch console on hand. But this option will no longer appear again if you choose "Don't Transfer Data" in the setup process.

Users would be asked to log in to their Nintendo account, and after successfully doing so, it would require users to place the two consoles next to each other. It would direct users to start the system transfer on the original Switch, and users need to go to System Settings > System > System Transfer to Nintendo Switch 2.

Click on 'Next' and follow the on-screen prompts that come with it, and wait for the page that shows the original Switch looking for the Switch 2 where it would transfer the data to. After successfully finding the new console, click on 'Start' on the Switch 2 and wait for the process to finish.

CNET claimed that this process would take around five minutes (or more) to complete. After the system transfer of data, users would now be able to download the games that were originally on their Switch consoles in the new device.

Follow These Instructions Entirely For an Easy Process

It is important to follow these steps thoroughly to avoid having the need to reformat the Switch 2 to see the system transfer option pop up again. Moreover, ensure that both consoles are in full charge or connected to their AC adapters to avoid shutting down amidst the transfer process.

Originally published on Player One