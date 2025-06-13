Family Dies in Air India Plane Crash After Six-Year Wait to Start New Life in London

An Indian family who traveled together to leave their home country and start a new life in London were victims of a tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad.

The devastating accident involved an Air India aircraft that claimed the lives of more than 200 people, leaving only one survivor. The Indian family included father Pratik Joshi, a software professional who had been working in London for the past six years before coming home to be with his family.

Indian Family Tragically Dies in Plane Crash

This week was supposed to mark the start of a new chapter in their lives as Joshi was bringing his wife and three children with him to London. However, the Indian family's dreams were crushed when the aircraft they were riding suddenly crashed moments after taking off.

The father was onboard the plane alongside his wife, Dr. Komi Vyas, who just resigned from her work in India two days before the crash. The couple's three children were with them on the flight, including their five-year-old twin boys and a daughter, according to MoneyControl.

Joshi had long been dreaming of building a life with his family abroad as they stayed back home in India. The father spent years waiting for due clearances to make his dream of being with his loved ones come true.

Locals who knew the couple remembered them as ambitious and hardworking individuals who were both well-educated and very caring for their kids. The news of their sudden passing shocked the city of Banswara and left friends, relatives, and colleagues in shock.

A Loving Family

The family's neighbors and friends said the couple were also admired for their warmth and progressive values. A close family friend added that the entire town was grieving their deaths, describing the parents as loving individuals who wanted the best for their children, the Economic Times reported.

The crash involved Air India 171, which took off from Ahmedabad airport on Thursday but only stayed in the air for 32 seconds before crashing and exploding into a fireball. Video footage of the incident showed the plane struggling to gain lift and some experts theorize that it was not able to generate enough thrust to stay afloat.

A former senior pilot, Captain Saurabh Bhatnagar, said that the plane's take-off was perfect but the plane started to descend just before taking its landing gears up. He argued that this typically happens in the case the engine loses power or the aircraft stops generating enough lift, as per NDTV.

Originally published on parentherald.com