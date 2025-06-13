World

Family Dies in Air India Plane Crash After Six-Year Wait to Start New Life in London

By
Air India 171 Air India 171
The crash of Air India 171 took the lives of more than 200 people, including an Indian family set to start a new life in London.

An Indian family who traveled together to leave their home country and start a new life in London were victims of a tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad.

The devastating accident involved an Air India aircraft that claimed the lives of more than 200 people, leaving only one survivor. The Indian family included father Pratik Joshi, a software professional who had been working in London for the past six years before coming home to be with his family.

Indian Family Tragically Dies in Plane Crash

This week was supposed to mark the start of a new chapter in their lives as Joshi was bringing his wife and three children with him to London. However, the Indian family's dreams were crushed when the aircraft they were riding suddenly crashed moments after taking off.

The father was onboard the plane alongside his wife, Dr. Komi Vyas, who just resigned from her work in India two days before the crash. The couple's three children were with them on the flight, including their five-year-old twin boys and a daughter, according to MoneyControl.

Joshi had long been dreaming of building a life with his family abroad as they stayed back home in India. The father spent years waiting for due clearances to make his dream of being with his loved ones come true.

Locals who knew the couple remembered them as ambitious and hardworking individuals who were both well-educated and very caring for their kids. The news of their sudden passing shocked the city of Banswara and left friends, relatives, and colleagues in shock.

A Loving Family

The family's neighbors and friends said the couple were also admired for their warmth and progressive values. A close family friend added that the entire town was grieving their deaths, describing the parents as loving individuals who wanted the best for their children, the Economic Times reported.

The crash involved Air India 171, which took off from Ahmedabad airport on Thursday but only stayed in the air for 32 seconds before crashing and exploding into a fireball. Video footage of the incident showed the plane struggling to gain lift and some experts theorize that it was not able to generate enough thrust to stay afloat.

A former senior pilot, Captain Saurabh Bhatnagar, said that the plane's take-off was perfect but the plane started to descend just before taking its landing gears up. He argued that this typically happens in the case the engine loses power or the aircraft stops generating enough lift, as per NDTV.

Originally published on parentherald.com

Tags
Crash, Family, Plane crash, London, India, Plane
© 2025 ParentHerald.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Trump Leg Braces_06102025_1

Lumps in Trump's Pants Revive Health Concerns as Speculation of 'Leg Braces' Grows Days After Tumbling Up Stairs

'Engine Failure!': Final Words From Air India Cockpit
'Engine Failure!': Final Words From Air India Cockpit Moments Before Catastrophic Crash
woman shot LA protests
WATCH: Woman Shot by Police at Point Blank Range With Rubber Bullet While Trying to Get Home During LA Protests
Space Warzone China Slams Trump's Golden Dome Project
Trump Mocked After Claiming Flights From LA to San Francisco Cost $2: This Is 'Why Trump Airlines Failed'
Trump Musk Divorce_06052025_1
Vance Urged Elon Musk to End Trump Feud in a Call Days Before Saying Some of His Posts 'Went Too Far': Report
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan And What Is Operation Sindoor: What You Need To Know