World

Air India Jet Crashes Into College Hostel in Ahmedabad, Over 240 Dead; Passenger, Ground Toll Unconfirmed

The number of dead is still being verified, including those killed in the building where the plane crashed.

By
INDIA-AVIATION-CRASH
The back of Air India flight 171 is pictured at the site after it crashed in a residential area near the airport in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025. A London-bound passenger plane crashed in the Indian city of Ahmedabad on June 12 and all 242 people on board were believed killed, with the jet smashing into buildings housing doctors and their families. Photo by SAM PANTHAKY/AFP/Getty Images

More than 240 people were killed on Thursday when an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner en route to London's Gatwick Airport crashed just minutes after taking off from Ahmedabad, slamming into a medical college hostel and erupting into flames.

Authorities said the devastating crash claimed the lives of passengers, crew, and dozens on the ground, many of them students having lunch inside the hostel at the time of impact.

"We are still verifying the number of dead, including those killed in the building where the plane crashed," Vidhi Chaudhary, a top state police officer, told Reuters.

Although a death toll of 290 was reported, authorities later adjusted it to over 240, explaining that the initial figure of 294 was inflated due to duplicate counts of remains. Officials have yet to determine how many of the deceased were passengers versus those killed on the ground.

The aircraft, carrying 242 people—including 217 adults, 11 children, and two infants—plummeted shortly after its 1:39 p.m. (0809 GMT) departure. Officials say the pilot issued a Mayday alert, but communications ceased moments later.

The tail of the aircraft protruded from the top of the scorched hostel building, while twisted metal and smoldering debris blanketed the site.

A Sole Survivor Speaks

One man, identified as Ramesh Viswashkumar, survived. Speaking from his hospital bed, the 40-year-old recounted the horror.

"Thirty seconds after takeoff, there was a loud noise and then the plane crashed. It all happened so quickly," he told the Hindustan Times. "When I got up, there were bodies all around me. I was scared. I stood up and ran. There were pieces of the plane all around me. Someone grabbed hold of me and put me in an ambulance and brought me to the hospital."

Ramesh, who was seated in 11A by the emergency exit, said his brother Ajay was traveling with him. "I can't find him anymore. Please help me find him," he pleaded.

Related

Victims and National Mourning

Among the victims was Vijay Rupani, former Chief Minister of Gujarat. Authorities are using DNA samples to identify the deceased as family members anxiously wait at hospitals and airports.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a native of Gujarat, called the tragedy "heartbreaking beyond words." British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also expressed condolences, while King Charles was being updated, according to Buckingham Palace.

The manifest included 169 Indian nationals, 53 Britons, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian.

Questions Over Aircraft Condition

The crash marks the first fatal incident involving a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, considered one of the most advanced passenger aircraft globally. The aircraft was delivered to Air India in 2014.

Aviation analysts are now scrutinizing footage showing the landing gear down during takeoff—a possible indication of mechanical failure.

"If you didn't know what was happening, you'd think the plane was coming in to land," said US aerospace safety consultant Anthony Brickhouse.

Boeing, GE Aerospace, and India's civil aviation authorities are launching investigations, with US experts from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) set to arrive in India.

Chaos and Grief on the Ground

Eyewitnesses described a fireball rising behind residential blocks moments after the aircraft vanished from view. Ramila, whose son was inside the hostel, said, "He jumped from the second floor... he's injured, but alive."

Ahmedabad Airport, temporarily shut down, has resumed limited operations. The Adani Group, which manages the airport, is coordinating with emergency services and investigators.

Air India and Safety Concerns

This tragedy comes just five years after India's last major air crash in 2020. Air India, which was privatized in 2022 under the Tata Group and merged with Vistara in 2024, has not recorded a fatal accident since that time—until now.

As families mourn and investigations unfold, questions mount over what went wrong aboard a flight that was supposed to carry hundreds safely across continents, but instead plunged into devastation just moments after takeoff.

Related
© 2025 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Trump Leg Braces_06102025_1

Lumps in Trump's Pants Revive Health Concerns as Speculation of 'Leg Braces' Grows Days After Tumbling Up Stairs

'Engine Failure!': Final Words From Air India Cockpit
'Engine Failure!': Final Words From Air India Cockpit Moments Before Catastrophic Crash
woman shot LA protests
WATCH: Woman Shot by Police at Point Blank Range With Rubber Bullet While Trying to Get Home During LA Protests
Space Warzone China Slams Trump's Golden Dome Project
Trump Mocked After Claiming Flights From LA to San Francisco Cost $2: This Is 'Why Trump Airlines Failed'
Trump Musk Divorce_06052025_1
Vance Urged Elon Musk to End Trump Feud in a Call Days Before Saying Some of His Posts 'Went Too Far': Report
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan and What is Operation Sindoor: What You Need to Know