Trump Parade Could Be Canceled Due to Inclement Weather, Army Spokesman Says

The parade was set to be held on June 14, the President's 79th birthday, beginning at 6:30 pm on the day

President Donald Trump
President Donald Trump's military parade, set to be held this week, may be postponed due to inclement weather.

Trump planned on holding a parade in Washington DC in order to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army. The parade was set to be held on June 14, the President's 79th birthday, beginning at 6:30 pm on the day.

"I think it's gonna be better and bigger than any parade we've ever had in this country," Trump said in a video posted on June 6 to his Truth Social platform. "I don't think we've ever done one quite like this."

However, a thunderstorm warning for the day of the parade might throw a wrench into the works.

"Rain won't stop us, the tanks don't melt, but if there's lightning then that puts the crowd at risk ... they will disperse the crowd and even cancel or postpone the parade. It will depend on the president, too, when he's available," Steve Warren, chief spokesman of the US army, told The Times.

The parade is set to feature 6,600 soldiers, various tanks and even includes an astronaut tuning in from space.

The 47th President has allegedly wanted to hold a parade like this since his visit to France in 2017, when he joined French President Macron in watching the procession down the Champs-Élysées for Bastille Day.

Trump stated that the military parade would be an "unforgettable celebration, one like you've never seen before". He also warned that any protestors would "be met with very big force".

