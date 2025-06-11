Colombian Presidential Candidate Shot In The Head Shows Neurological Improvement But Remains in Critical Condition

Colombian Senator and presidential hopeful Miguel Uribe remains in critical condition but is showing signs of neurological improvement four days after being shot in the head during a campaign rally in Bogotá, the hospital treating him announced.

Uribe, 39, was addressing supporters in a park on June 7 when a gunman opened fire from behind. He was airlifted to the Santa Fe Foundation Hospital, where he underwent emergency neurosurgery and vascular procedures.

"Despite the severity of his condition, there are signs of neurological improvement due to a decrease in cerebral edema. There is also evidence of a trend toward hemodynamic stabilization," the hospital said in a statement, which was reported by CNN.

The hospital added that Uribe remains under close monitoring in the intensive care unit and is receiving full medical support.

As investigations continue, Colombian President Gustavo Petro has requested assistance from the United States, noting that the firearm used in the attack was allegedly purchased in Arizona.

"I have asked, through the U.S. Embassy, for that country's intelligence agencies to assist thoroughly in the investigation of the attempted assassination of Senator Uribe Turbay. The hitman's weapon was purchased in Arizona, U.S., and passed through Florida," Petro said in a post on X.

A 14-year-old suspect was arrested at the scene carrying a 9mm Glock-style firearm, according to the attorney general's office.

A judge ordered the minor be held in preventive detention and charged him with attempted homicide and illegal possession of a weapon. Due to his age, the suspect faces a maximum sentence of eight years under Colombian juvenile sentencing laws, El País reported.

Uribe's wife, María Claudia Tarazona, expressed gratitude for the support her family has received since the attack.

"The country is at war. Just as my family is going through dark times, thousands of Colombians are currently suffering the consequences of war," she told reporters outside the hospital.

Tarazona was referring to a wave of coordinated attacks by guerrilla groups across Valle del Cauca state on Tuesday, which left at least seven people dead and dozens injured.

Colombia's interior minister, Armando Benedetti, said authorities are investigating whether the shooting of Uribe in Bogotá is connected to the bombings that took place Tuesday.

"The hypotheses suggest that those planting the bombs today are linked to Saturday's attack," Benedetti said. "We are considering Iván Mordisco and the dissident FARC factions, who are drug traffickers and who also work closely with international traffickers."

In a Senate session, Gabriel Vallejo, a senator from the Democratic Center party—the same party as Uribe—said the attack must not be minimized.

"It is not just another episode in a series of violent events, like so many this nation has endured," Vallejo said. "It is a political attack aimed at a nationally prominent opposition figure, and as such, it requires an institutional response that is clear, decisive and unambiguous. What is at stake is not only the safety of a senator, but the very existence of freedom of thought and the real possibility of political alternation."

