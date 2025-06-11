Hegseth Dodges Question on Who He Wants to Win the Russia-Ukraine War: 'Peace Serves Our National Interest'

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth drew ire after he avoided a question from Senator Mitch McConnell on which side he was supporting in the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Hegseth was questioned on the conflict and his beliefs concerning its nature during a hearing on Wednesday.

"Mr. Secretary, it probably won't surprise you but I'm going to start with Ukraine. I'm going to ask you a series of questions and I don't want you to linger on any one of them... Number one, who's the aggressor and who's the victim in the conflict?" McConnell asked.

"Russia is the aggressor," Hegseth responded.

"Which side do you want to win?" McConnell further questioned.

"As we've said time and time again, this President is committed to peace in that conflict. Ultimately, peace serves our national interest and we think the interest of both parties even if that outcome will not be preferable to many in this room and many in our country," Hegseth responded.

Social media users responded to the clip apprehensively, accusing Hegseth of concealing his support, and the Trump administration's support, for Russia.

"Hegseth: 'I would like Russia to win.' Fixed it," said one user.

"Ukraine is going to have to rely on their true allies. The USA is obviously in bed with Russia," said another.

"That answer right there, says it all. This godforsaken administration is pro-putin. It's easy to answer Russia's the aggressor, but he just wouldn't, couldn't say this regime is for Ukraine. STILL shocking to hear," wrote a third.

"McConnel asking a great question and Hegseth showing how much this administration sides with Russia," concurred a fourth.

Originally published on Latin Times