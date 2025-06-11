U.S. Politics

Lawsuit Challenging 2024 Election Results Moves Forward After Kamala Harris Received Zero Votes in a New York County

"These data would require extreme sociological or political causes for their explanation," a statistician said

By
Former US president Donald Trump takes on Vice President Kamala Harris for the White House on November 5

A lawsuit disputing the results of the 2024 election has moved forward after it was revealed that former Vice President Kamala Harris received no votes a New York state district.

A seminal case calling the results of the presidential race as well as state senate races into question has advanced. The case refers to the results of the election in Rockland County, New York, with Judge Rachel Tanguay of the New York Supreme Court ruling that a full hand recount must occur following the discovery.

The case's lead plaintiff is SMART Legislation, the action arm of SMART Elections, a non-partisan group that advocates for voting security and voter rights.

"There is clear evidence that the senate results are incorrect, and there are statistical indications that the presidential results are highly unlikely," Lulu Friesdat, founder and executive director of SMART Legislation, said in a statement.

"If the results are incorrect, it is a violation of the constitutional rights of each person who voted in the 2024 Rockland County general election. The best way to determine if the results are correct is to examine the paper ballots in a full public, transparent hand recount of all presidential and senate ballots in Rockland County. We believe it's vitally important, especially in the current environment, to be absolutely confident about the results of the election."

The complaint outlined how a number of voters relayed under sworn testimony that they voted for independent U.S. Senate candidate Diane Sare, yet the Rockland County Board of Elections recorded fewer votes for Sare than should have been reported.

In addition to this, 331 voters in Rockland County NY district 35 reportedly chose Democratic State Senate candidate Kirsten Gillibrand during the 2024 elections, but allegedly none of them continued to vote for Harris in the presidential election.

Do you think it's realistic that 331 voters voted for Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and zero voters chose to vote for Kamala Harris in Rockland County NY district 35? But that's what the election results say. This information was researched by @electiontruth.bsky.social

SMART Elections (@smartelections.bsky.social) 2025-01-31T02:36:22.078Z

A similar incident occurred in Rockland County NY district 55, where 909 voters opted for Gillibrand but only two cast their votes for Harris.

Do you think it's realistic that 909 voters voted for Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and two voters chose to vote for Kamala Harris in Rockland County NY district 55? But that's what the election results say. This information was researched by @electiontruth.bsky.social

SMART Elections (@smartelections.bsky.social) 2025-01-31T02:36:22.079Z

Comparing the results of the 2024 election to the results collected in 2020, a statistician stated that the alleged results of the election in four out of the five towns making up Rockland County are "highly unlikely".

"These data would require extreme sociological or political causes for their explanation, and would benefit from further assurances as to their fidelity," said Max Bonamente, a professor of physics and astronomy at the University of Alabama in Huntsville.

Originally published on Latin Times

