Philadelphia Man Impersonated ICE Agent to Zip-Tie Employee, Steal Hundreds From Shop: Police

The man reportedly shouted "immigration," causing several employees to flee

A man impersonating an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer allegedly zip-tied a woman and robbed a Philadelphia auto repair shop, leading to a citywide search.

The incident took place on Sunday just before 2 p.m. at a shop in the Mayfair neighborhood, right next to the Northeast Detectives' headquarters, Fox 29 reported.

Police say the suspect entered wearing dark clothes, a tactical vest labeled "Security Enforcement Agent" and a baseball cap with an American flag. He reportedly shouted "immigration," causing several employees to flee, then restrained a 50-year-old woman behind the counter and stole approximately $1,000 in cash.

Journalist Steve Keeley said he spoke with the victim, who told him, "He kept saying he is immigration officer."

The suspect fled in a white Ford E-250 van with no rear windows and padlocks on its cargo doors. As of June 11, no arrests have been made, and police are still searching for the man.

Authorities are urging the public to ask for identification when approached by anyone claiming to be a law enforcement officer. Capt. Jack Ryan emphasized that real ICE operations are never carried out by a single person and always involve official badges and credentials, according to 6 ABC.

"Federal immigration authorities come several people deep," Ryan said. "So, if you have someone representing himself as Immigration, you need to take a close look at that, and they should have a badge and a corresponding ID."

Investigators continue to review surveillance footage and track leads tied to the distinctive vehicle, while local organizations push for clearer communication from federal agencies.

Originally published on Latin Times

