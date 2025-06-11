Washington Police Closing in On Triple-Murder Suspect Who Allegedly Suffocated Own Daughters And Fled Into Wilderness

Police in Washington believe they maybe on the trail of accused child killer Travis Decker, who authorities say suffocated his three daughters last week and fled into the wilderness.

Decker, 32, is a U.S. Army veteran with survivalist skills. Police have been searching the wilderness area in the vicinity of Rock Island Campground, where the bodies of the girls - Olivia, 5, Evelyn, 8, and Paityn, 9 - were found June 2.

"Tracking teams believe they are on Decker's trail, community support and tips are still needed!" the Chelan County Sheriff's office announced on Facebook. "Law Enforcement have tracked a subject believed to be Decker into Blewett Pass/ HWY 97 area. We are asking for the public, especially those who live or have cabins in the area, to remain highly vigilant and report any suspicious activity."

Blewett Pass is about 43 miles from the Rock Island Campground by car.

Police believe Decker killed the girls during a visitation May 30 and then fled. His vehicle was found near the girls' bodies. Police were called by the girl's mother when Decker did not return with them following the visitation.

Since the girls were found, a warrant has been issued for Decker, and a massive manhunt has been launched. In the latest update, police asked for the public's help and seemed to be closing in on Decker.

"Our office recently received a tip from a hiking party who stated they spotted a lone hiker in the Enchantments area who appeared to be ill prepared for trail and weather conditions, and appeared to be avoiding others," police said. "Tracking teams immediately acted upon the information and spotted a lone, off trail hiker from a helicopter near Colchuck Lake who ran from sight as the helicopter passed."

Police asked the public to continue to assist in the investigation, noting that the U.S. Marshall's Office is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading directly to Decker's arrest. Police also reiterated that he should not be approached and should be considered armed and dangerous.

"As the search continues in the area, we are asking that anyone who may have a cabin, or reside in the area report any suspicious activity, lock your doors and vehicles, and look out for your neighbor's property," police said.

