U.S. Immigration

Tennessee Officials Could Face Felony Charges for Releasing Names of Officers Aiding ICE Efforts Under Republican-Led Bill

A Nashville city document sparked backlash after describing 35 interactions between police and immigration enforcement

By
ICE Prepares to Deport Entire Family of Colorado Firebomb Attacker
Tennessee Republicans are attempting to criminalize the publication of documents related to immigration enforcement in a new bill in order to protect officials aiding ICE.

GOP legislators in Tennessee recently filed a bill attempting to criminalize the publication of specific documents related to immigration enforcement in order to protect officials aiding Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The bill, titled Senate Bill 1464, "makes certain records regarding immigration enforcement actions confidential and not subject to public disclosure by state or local government entities or officials."

This comes after Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell implemented an executive order requiring the Metro Nashville Police Department and Metro councilmembers to record and publicize any interactions with federal immigration authorities, reported WKRN.

Last month, a city document was released which described 35 interactions between Metro Police and immigration enforcement federal agencies. The report included the names of individuals such as a Metro Council member, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement analyst and Homeland Security officers. However, the names were later redacted.

O'Connell refused to rescind the order, stating that it "helps makes sure that nobody can accuse local, state or federal entities of activity that did or did not occur," after Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton demanded that the order be repealed.

Sexton and Senator Majority Leader Jack Johnson, both Republicans, then joined forces to file Senate Bill 1464.

"Mayor O'Connell's decision to release sensitive information undermines the rule of law, violates public trust, and jeopardizes the safety of those who protect our communities. This bill makes it clear: if you use your office to interfere with federal immigration enforcement or endanger officers, there will be swift and serious consequences. Tennessee will not be a sanctuary for lawlessness," Sexton said in a statement.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Ice, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Immigration, Tennessee, Republican, GOP, Republicans, Law enforcement, Nashville

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Elon Musk Insists He Was ‘Never Shown’ Trump’s ‘Big, Beautiful

Elon Musk's Father Cautions Him on Feud With Trump: 'Sometimes You Have to Give'

Jack Daniel’s Sales Tank as Cannabis, Weight-Loss Drugs, and Gen
Whiskey Woes: Jack Daniel's Exec Reveals Three Unsurprising Reasons Why Sales Are Tanking
Donald Trump Los Angeles protests
Trump Mocked for Calling LA Protesters 'Insurrectionists,' Demanding Jail Time: 'He Pardoned the Insurrectionists'
'Roblox Mugen' Codes June 2025: Relive Your 'Demon Slayer' Experience
'Roblox Mugen' Codes June 2025: Relive Your 'Demon Slayer' Experience With This Arena-Style Brawler
Katy Perry Grabbed by Fan
Katy Perry Stunned as Fan Storms Stage, Grabs Her Before Security Steps In: 'What the Hell Is Going On?'
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan and What is Operation Sindoor: What You Need to Know