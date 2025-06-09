Federal Student Aid Tightens Identity Checks to Combat Rising Fraud

The U.S. Department of Education announced Friday a set of new identity validation processes designed to combat a rise in student aid fraud, especially as the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) enters a new phase of digital modernization.

The updated safeguards are set to be implemented ahead of the 2025–26 FAFSA cycle, with particular focus on enhancing the security of Federal Student Aid (FSA) applications through improved identity verification for all users creating or accessing an FSA ID.

"In recent months, we have seen sophisticated fraud attempts targeting the federal student aid system, including identity theft and exploitation of system vulnerabilities," the department stated in the release.

To address these issues, the department is coordinating with federal partners to adopt tools from the General Services Administration's Login.gov platform. The rollout is part of the Biden-Harris Administration's broader initiative to increase cybersecurity and protect sensitive personal data.

Beginning later this year, individuals creating a new FSA ID will be required to verify their identity through one of two options: either by securely uploading identification documents and taking a live selfie, or by linking to an existing Login.gov account with verified credentials.

The Education Department emphasized that existing FAFSA users will not need to re-verify their identities, though some may be asked to provide additional documentation if issues arise with their current profile.

"This is about ensuring the integrity of the system," said a department spokesperson. "Our goal is to make student aid accessible while protecting applicants from fraud."

These actions follow several high-profile reports of attempted financial aid fraud and aim to prevent disruptions like those that affected the 2024–25 FAFSA cycle.

More updates on the implementation timeline and technical support for users will be made available on StudentAid.gov in the coming weeks.

Originally published on University Herald