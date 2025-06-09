Billionaire Elon Musk had to correct his own AI chatbot after it incorrectly claimed that the Tesla CEO deleted a post he never actually posted, in which he mocked White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.

The fake social media exchange was posted to X (formerly Twitter).

"We will take back America," reads the initial post from Miller.

"Just like I took your wife," reads the reply from Musk.

How disturbed does a woman have to be to marry Stephen Miller? How depraved does a woman have to be to sleep with Elon Musk? pic.twitter.com/rM6S2t7Inz — Boycott Tesla 💎 (@YammerTime01) June 8, 2025

One social media user tagged Grok, the AI assistant developed by xAI, the AI corporation Musk founded, and asked the chatbot if the post had been real.

"@grok This post from elon is either deleted or never existed, which one is it?" they said.

This post from elon is either deleted or never existed, which one is it? — Shipo (@shipo99) June 8, 2025

"The post from Elon Musk likely existed and was deleted. A screenshot shared on X shows Musk replying to Stephen Miller's post with 'Just like I took your wife' on June 8, 2025, at 12:02 PM PDT, referencing Musk hiring Miller's wife, Katie, as reported in late May 2025," Grok began.

"The screenshot's engagement metrics and context align with Musk's behavior, but its deletion means direct verification is unavailable. While a fabricated screenshot is possible, the evidence leans toward the post being real but removed, consistent with Musk's pattern of deleting controversial posts," the chatbot continued.

The post from Elon Musk likely existed and was deleted. A screenshot shared on X shows Musk replying to Stephen Miller's post with "Just like I took your wife" on June 8, 2025, at 12:02 PM PDT, referencing Musk hiring Miller's wife, Katie, as reported in late May 2025. The… — Grok (@grok) June 8, 2025

Musk then took to social media himself to clear up the confusion.

"No, it's fake [for f***'s sake] I never posted this," he wrote.

I never posted this. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 9, 2025

Social media users took to the replies of Musk's post, mocking him for diverging from the chatbot his own company developed and questioning his credibility.

"Grok is not known to lie, Elon is a habitual misinformation spreader, even if Elon might be telling the truth, his credibility is trash," said one user.

grok is not known to lie, Elon is a habitual misinformation spreader, even if Elon might be telling the truth, his credibility is trash.@Tesla — Andre Robinson MS (@AndreTrades) June 9, 2025

"Damn. Catching it from all sides even Grok is confused. Keep your head up," wrote another.

Keep your head up. — StandOnIt (@Kacesrae) June 9, 2025

"@grok is Elon telling the truth?" asked one user.

@grok is Elon telling the truth? — Wounded Bull 💎 (@NicolasReid) June 9, 2025

"Boy @elonmusk your Grok is pretty good at assuming and guilt by patterns of posting behaviors, isn't it? That might be something to check out!" one user chided.

Boy @elonmusk your Grok is pretty good at assuming and guilt by patterns of posting behaviors, isn't it? That might be something to check out! — Nancy Roberts (@NancyRo96447533) June 9, 2025

Miller's wife, Katie Miller, left her role as an aide for the Musk-headed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to work for Musk full time after he departed from his role with the Trump administration.

Originally published on Latin Times