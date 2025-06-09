Fundraiser For Mom Of Three Murdered Girls Passes $1M In a Week As Cops Scour Wilderness For Dad Accused of Killings

As police continue scouring the Washington wilderness for triple-murder suspect Travis Decker, support is pouring in for the mother of the three little girls he is accused of killing.

Decker, 32, is accused of murdering his three daughters - Olivia, 5, Evelyn, 8, and Paityn, 9 - last week. Their bodies were found on June 2 and since then Washington has launched a massive manhunt with the state deploying the national guard to assist in the search.

A GoFundMe set up on behalf of the girl's mother, Whitney, has raised nearly $1.2 million. The page states that the funds being raised will go to Whitney "to help cover final expenses, support time off from work, and give her space to heal without financial pressure."

Amy Edwards, a long-time friend of Whitney's, established the page. "We originally met through Short Shakespeareans, where I serve as the music director and had the privilege of teaching Whitney's girls over the past few years."

"I myself am a mom to 3 girls and cannot begin to imagine what you must be going through. I am so sorry this happened and am keeping you in my thoughts," wrote one donor.

The city of Wenatchee also put out a social media post with donation information. The city also announced that flags would be lowered to half-staff in remembrance of the girls. "We encourage others to join us in this remembrance by lowering their flags in honor of Paityn, Evelyn, and Olivia Decker," the page states.

The girls were found following a visitation with Decker near his vehicle close to the Rock Island Campground, located west of Leavenworth off Icicle Road. Fox 13 Seattle reported that police had begun removing some roadblocks in the area, and some campgrounds were reopening.

However, some areas of the North Cascades National Park remain closed, including the Pacific Crest Trail north of Snoqualmie Pass, Fox 13 Seattle reported. Decker is an army veteran who attended survival school, and authorities had previously said that he is capable of surviving in the wilderness, off the grid, USA TODAY reported.

Originally published on Lawyer Herald